Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted on romantic date night after Eras Tour show in Singapore

Travis Kelce travelled all the way to Singapore to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift during her residency Eras Tour show. The fan-favourite couple were recently spotted enjoying a romantic date night post-concert. In the pictures shared by the 34-year-old singer's fan accounts on social media, the pair can be seen hugging each other. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went on a romantic date night after singer's Eras Tour show in Singapore(AP)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's sweet moments during date night in Singapore

The Cruel Summer hitmaker has been staying in the South Asian country for her six sold-out Eras Tour shows. To support Swift, who was a constant at almost all Kansas City Chiefs games last season, Kelce attended the last two shows in Singapore. Following the Eras Tour Day 5 show, the famed couple went out on a mall date to spend some quality time together.

In the pictures shared by fans on social media, Swift can be seen holding hands with Kelce as they made their way through the mall. Another picture shows the duo in a sweet exchange as Swift looks into Kelce's eyes lovingly. For the outing, the Blank Space singer donned a strappy little black dress and reddish-brown flat shoes. Meanwhile, the NFL star wore an oversized beige shirt paired with black pants and matching footwear.

After Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour shows in Singapore, she went out on another date with Kelce. This time, the couple opted for a luxury group dinner with Swift's bandmates at upscale restaurant MBS Koma. Once again, fans were quick to share the pictures from their latest outing on social media. In the photos posted on X, formerly Twitter, Swift and Kelce can be seen dining at a romantic low-light spot. For the evening, Swift wore a chic floral white dress paired with high heels. Meanwhile, Kelce sported a white shirt and a pair of beige pants.