Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce attend Madonna’s Oscars afterparty: 'They seemed very happy together’

Singer Taylor Swift and boyfriend-footballer Travis Kelce attended an Oscars after-party after returning from Singapore. As per People.com, the couple reached Los Angeles to celebrate the 96th annual Academy Awards. After that, they stepped out together and attended Gucci's 16th annual event. (Also Read | Emma Stone dropped a Taylor Swift reference in her Best Actress Oscar speech) Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating for quite sometime now.(Getty Images via AFP)

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce were in great moods at party

"They were on the patio and in great moods. She had a very happy, giant smile. He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing — they seemed very happy together and loving the night," a guest at the party told People. As per the report, the party on Sunday night was held at talent manager Guy Oseary's home. It was Madonna’s afterparty, as per Pagesix.com. According to the report, the party had a strict no-cameras policy.

Who all were at the party

The A-listers on the guest list also included Billie Eilish, Cillian Murphy, Anya Taylor Joy, Austin Butler, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, among others. Several of the couple's friends were also in attendance, including Lana Del Rey, Zoe Kravitz, and Channing Tatum.

Taylor, Travis returned from Singapore to attend party

The couple's outing comes just after Taylor's six-night Eras Tour run in Singapore. Travis had travelled to attend the fifth and sixth nights of Taylor's shows. On the fifth night of the concert, Taylor gave a sweet nod to Travis. She changed the lyrics of her Midnights hit Karma by singing, as per videos shared by fans, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

About Taylor and Travis' relationship

As per the report, the couple enjoyed a casual date night out in a Singapore mall. Taylor began dating Travis after he said on his New Heights podcast that he had tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet during her performance at Arrowhead Stadium. He then invited her to watch him perform at the home of the Chiefs, and she surprisingly showed up for their Week 2 game against Chicago. She soon became a regular at games, both home and away. She occasionally brought along friends, including Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Taylor's The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) is all set to begin its OTT journey. The concert film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar and will include five songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital versions. The newly expanded version of The Eras Tour will hit worldwide on March 15, 2024.

