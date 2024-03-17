 Bruno Mars' shocking $50 million gambling debt report sparks wild fan jokes: 'He is high on…' - Hindustan Times
Bruno Mars' shocking $50 million gambling debt report sparks wild fan jokes: 'He is high on…'

ByAditi Srivastava
Mar 17, 2024 10:00 AM IST

Bruno Mars owes millions to MGM casino for hefty poker debts, risking long-term partnership: Report

Bruno Mars is renowned for lighting up the stage, but recent reports alleging a staggering $50 million gambling debt at the MGM Grand have fans buzzing for a different reason. In 2016, the singer-songwriter announced a 'multi-year residency deal' with MGM Grand in Las Vegas. However, the recent report suggests that the collaboration between Mars and the hospitality brand has soured due to mounting debt.

Bruno Mars reportedly in $50 million debt to MGM Grand

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On March 16th, it was reported that Bruno Mars now owes millions of dollars to the MGM casino after reportedly accumulating hefty poker debts. The Talking to the Moon singer had a multi-year residency agreement with Park MGM in Las Vegas, where he performed on a regular basis.

Citing that MGM “basically owns him,” they continued, “He earns $90 million a year from the casino deal, but then he has to pay back his debt... after taxes (Mars earns $1.5 million per night).”

What’s going on between Bruno Mars and MGM Grand

In 2016, it was announced that the hospitality industry had entered into a long-term partnership with Mars, which will feature his exclusive performances across an extensive portfolio of world-class entertainment venues. The president of MGM Grand delivered a statement claiming, “Bruno is among the most talented performers in the world and we are excited to start a long-term relationship with him.” Now, the once mutual relationship appears to have evolved into a feud due to piled-up casino debts.

Bruno Mars’ casino debt sparks meme frenzy

While the 24K Magic singer has never shied away from admitting that he supported himself by playing poker before pursuing music, fans are shocked that news of his casino debt has made its way onto the top of headlines. “Bruno Mars having $50 million gambling debt lets me know his next album gonna be a classic, real degenerate.” A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Others chimed in too, “Bruno Mars needs a movie about his life cause ik my mans be wylin… 50 MILLION DOLLARS in GAMBLING DEBT ?”, “Bruno Mars walking through MGM casino undercover trying to avoid that $50m gambling debt”, “He is high on debt”, “Bruno mars when the dealer gets blackjack.”

