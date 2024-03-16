Celine Dion poses with all 3 sons, pens powerful message on stiff person syndrome awareness day

Celine Dion, the Canadian singer known as the "Queen of Power Ballads," took a moment on Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day to thank her fans and family. In an Instagram post, Celine posed alongside her three sons and penned a heartfelt note expressing gratitude to everyone who helped raise awareness of the autoimmune disease she's been battling for more than a year now. Singer Celine Dion performing at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, US in January 2019.(Reuters File Photo)

"Today the world recognizes International SPS Awareness Day," the singer who last made her public appearance during the 2024 Grammys wrote on Instagram. "As many of you know, in the fall of 2022, I was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS)," she added. Alongside her caption, Celine also posted a picture surrounded by her three sons.

Her caption further read, “trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life, but I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible. I am deeply grateful for the love and support from my kids, family, team, and all of you!” In December 2022, the R&B artist revealed being diagnosed with stiff person syndrome following which she also postponed her scheduled tours.

The All by Myself singer extended her encouragement and support to every individual worldwide grappling with this issue. “I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!

Celine Dion’s battle with stiff person syndrome

Back in December, she posted a brief note explaining her condition. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through," the video captured her tearing up while going public with her situation.

Since then, she maintained a low-key profile until making a rare appearance in November 2023 during an NHL hockey game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens. Later in February 2024, she made a surprise appearance at the 66th Grammy Awards.

I Am: Céline Dion

Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Irene Taylor will soon document Celine Dion’s life as an artist and her health issues in a new documentary titled “I Am”. The film will be made available on Amazon Prime Video.