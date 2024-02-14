 BTS' V's latest Celine photoshoot dubbed ‘best Valentine’s Day gift’ by fans - Hindustan Times
BTS' V's latest Celine photoshoot dubbed ‘best Valentine’s Day gift’ by fans

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 14, 2024 06:13 PM IST

Fans elated as pictures of BTS star V's latest photoshoot for Celine unveiled on Valentine's Day

Famous K-pop group BTS is currently on a hiatus due to its members' mandatory military enlistment. However, singer Kim Taehyung, a.k.a V, is not letting his army service halt his connection with fans. The 28-year-old singer recently delighted his fans on Valentine's Day with a floral-themed photoshoot with Celine. The pictures were shared on Instagram by W Korea.

BTS star V a.k.a Kim Taehyung in latest photoshoot for Celine(X, formerly Twitter/ onlyfthv)
BTS star V shares pics from floral photoshoot for Celine

W Korea's Instagram post featuring V's pictures went viral shortly after they were unveiled on the platform. The magazine described the photoshoot with the caption that reads, “We released the pictorial pictures of BTS's look like a Valentine's Day gift. Celine's global ambassador, Eddie Sleiman, perfectly digested Celine's Spring Summer 2024 collection. Watch this romantic shot with Celine. We will reveal all the colourful clothes from now on, so stay tuned!”

V is a brand ambassador for Celine, which is a French luxury fashion house. The Inner Child singer posed with a variety of flowers for the photo shoot that echoed springtime. In the carousel of images, V can be seen sporting casual attires that consist of denim, t-shirt, and a monochrome sweatshirt.

In a separate post, W Korea shared the message, “A meeting between V and Celine with octogenarian charm. How far does his charm go? Meet V with overwhelming beauty that inspires admiration with each and every facial expression and look in his eyes.”

Fans ecstatic as V's latest pictures unveiled on Valentine's Day

Shortly after the magazine unveiled Kim Taehyung's pictures, fans flocked to the comment section to express their joy. One fan commented on Instagram, “This is the perfect Valentines Day gift I could ask for!!!! KIM TAEHYUNG you are breathtakingly handsome & I have fallen in love deeper and deeper once again.”

Another fan wrote, “Who needs Boyfriend when you have Taehyung on Valentine's day” One more said, “Non one will feel Sad on Valentine’s Day after this gift from Kim Taehyung!! Happy Valentine’s Day dearest.”

