Celine Dion ‘didn’t care' about Taylor Swift ‘ignoring’ her at Grammy

Fans were disappointed after Taylor Swift seemingly ignored Celine Dion while she collected her Album of the Year Award at the 66th Grammy Awards. But did Swift really “snub” Dion? Celine Dion presented Taylor Swift the final award of the night (Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP, photo by Valerie Macon / AFP)

Dion made a surprise appearance on stage to show that her illness, stiff-person syndrome, is "not a death sentence". She was greeted with a standing ovation. However, when Swift came on the stage, she appeared not to acknowledge Dion at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Despite what the audience assumed, a music insider said that Dion only wanted to show everyone that she was back, and she had achieved that goal. Dion allegedly brushed off the Swift incident.

“I don’t think Céline cared and they talked backstage afterwards. But Céline was just gracious and happy to be there,” the insider said, according to Page Six. “Of course, the right thing would have been for Taylor to acknowledge her, like Adele did years ago.”

Back in 2017, Dion presented Adele with the Grammy for Song of the Year award. The two were seen sharing an embrace, with Adele making an “I’m not worthy” hand motion to Dion.

“She wanted to show everyone that she’s doing alright,” the source said of Dion’s surprise appearance. “She has good days and bad days … it’s a painful disease, but it’s not a death sentence.”

“She’s clearly capable of doing things and she wanted to show everyone that she’s back. She looked fantastic. The hope is that she will be able to perform,” the insider added.

After announcing her illness last year, Dion had to call off a world tour. Since then, she was rarely seen making public appearances, until she was back on stage at the Grammy. She flew from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, and was escorted onstage by her 23-year-old son René-Charles Angélil. She presented Swift the final award of the night.