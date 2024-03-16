Perfect Match season 2 release date on Netflix, confirmed cast, host, everything we know

Perfect Match season 2 received a special shoutout at the Love is Blind 6 reunion, sparking speculations about its release date. The romance reality show, which aired its first season on Netflix in 2023, was a total hit. Now, the show is gearing up for its second season, reportedly featuring cast members from shows like Love is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle, and more. Here's everything to look forward to before the show lands on the OTT space. Perfect Match season 2 (Netflix)

Perfect Match season 2 release date

Netflix has confirmed that the show is premiering this summer. However, a fixed airing date is yet to be determined by the OTT platform. Host Lachey also confirmed the same during the Love is Blind 6 reunion.

Who will be in Perfect Match Season 2?

Single stars from Netflix's popular dating shows, including Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, The Mole, Sexy Beasts, etc., are set to grace Perfect Match 2. Here is the list of confirmed contestants:

Jessica Vestel from Love is Blind 6: Jess, who walked out of the pods without finding her blind commitment after Jimmy Presnell chose Chelsea Blackwell, is looking forward to more adventure. She was announced as a cast member during the reunion.

Micah Lussier from Love is Blind 5: Micah is another confirmed contestant for Perfect Match 2. She was engaged to Paul Peden, but their relationship ended right before the wedding.

Izzy Zapata from Season 5: Izzy was engaged to Stacy Snyder in Season 5, but Stacy called off the wedding.

Perfect Match Season 2 rumoured contestants

The other names that are rumored to be on the show include: Byron Constantin Squid game: The Challenge season 1, Irina Solomonova Love Is Blind season 4, Trevor Sova Love Is blind season 6 and Tolú kundare The Trust: a game of greed.

Who will host Perfect Match Season 2?

The show feels incomplete without Nick Lachey, and Season 2 is rumored to feature his return as the host. Nick, known for his background as a former boy band member and his expertise in romance, has previously hosted successful shows such as Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On.

Perfect Match season 2 filming location

Season 1 of the show was filmed at Casa Naga, a tropical villa located in the beach town of Playa Bonita in Panama. Season 2 is reportedly set to continue filming at the same location.