Nick and Vanessa Lachey ‘redeem themselves’ in Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion: Fans feast on ‘real tea’

Reality TV reunions are a great platform unlike any other for fans to finally vicariously dive into the hottest goss associated with the most drama inciting contestants of the show. Fans of the Netflix series had had enough of the celebrity couple hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey souring up the mood. But with the Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion, they seemed to have pulled up their socks and channelled their inner internet sleuth auras, putting the cast members in the spot, and leaving them sweating for answers. Despite its questionably experimental trials, Love Is Blind has significantly reeled in success, with 11 couples getting engaged and nine still maintaining their marital vows. Nick and Vanessa Lachey on Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion. (Instagram / vanessalachey)

Season 6 lovebirds Johnny and Amy made for the only married couple this past journey. Plus, with Jeramy and Laura breaking up right before heading to the altar, and their messy love triangle with Sarah Ann, the Netflix reunion undoubtedly touched on some sour spots.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ahead of the new Love Is Blind reunion on Wednesday, Vanessa sat down for an interview with People and dished out the upcoming follow-up to the rollercoaster ride that was the last season. Although the notable host confessed to the reunion not being about “'gotcha' moments,” it's safe to assume that fans relished the route she and her husband, Nick Lachey, took while pushing the buttons of their Season 6 friends. These homecoming get-togethers have always worked in the favour of the contestants wanting to tell their side of the story.

It offered the cast members the perfect opportunity to unpack all the side issues that amassed since the cameras stopped rolling. One of the most chucklesome tittle-tattles has to be Chelsea Blackwell's notorious Megan Fox comparison, which ultimately granted her a lesson for life: “The world is harsh.”

She was also linked to Trevor Sova in the pods, but eventual rumours revealed him to be possibly two-timing his way out. The reunion saw Nick Lachey undauntedly taking Trevor's phone to read his texts with the alleged “other woman." In these messages, he may have planted the “I love you” seed, but he's ‘caught in 4K’ during this confrontation on the reunion set. There, he went on to claim that he was “not dating her." While Nick outrightly called him out for his “unfair” attitude, Vanessa took a step further to knock him out with the question if he came onboard to push his career. At least all was well in Johnny and Amy's case, especially with their families being closer than ever.

With everything that went down, Love Is Blind fans were majorly impressed with how Nick and Vanessa grilled the Season 6 cast. In a months-old Reddit conversation, an internet user went on to ask the world why the host couple was hated so much. A fan came forward to explain that they never asked questions that the audience was hoping for to be answered. On top of that, they “rarely call out horrible behaviour." “We need hosts who aren’t afraid to hurt feelings and address the hard stuff.” Over time, viewers' fervour against them only grew to the point that many even demanded for them to be replaced. But the Season 6 reunion seems to have worked out in everyone's favour, and fans have thoroughly enjoyed the pacing maintained by the LIB hosts. Here's how the audience responded to their proactive stance, especially Vanessa's, during the March 13 special episode.

Reactions to Nick and Vanessa Lachey's Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion comebacks:

“Vanessa Lachey thank you for finally clocking in and giving Sarah Ann her lashings we've been waiting for you to wake up the REAL TEA.”

“Nick and Vanessa reading Trevor and his girlfriend's texts back and forth like it's a Shakespeare play is actually sending me.”

“This reunion is possibly the best reality tv I've seen. Nick and Vanessa are doing their jobs and everyone is coming at Sarah Ann and Jeramy with receipts and making them explain themselves gagging literally everyone watching.”

“Vanessa saying Megan Fox is in the back hanging out with Trevor's girl KILLED me.”

“Unpopular opinion: Vanessa Lachey is having a good reunion. She can stay.”

“Vanessa actually asking the right questions, shade being thrown in every angle, the girls are fighting and there's still an hour left. This reunion is giving."

“Vanessa been taking reunion questioning notes from Twitter.”

“Nick and Vanessa redeemed themselves for sure… They did an amazing job. Best reunion of any show I've seen in a long time… And I watch a lot of shows.”

“Nick and Vanessa stepped up their game!! Asking all the right questions and putting people in the hot seat.”

"- showing the TEXTS Trevor sent to his girlfriend through out the show

- pulling up Sara Ann’s video and deleted footage

- asking Jeramy about his ex-fiancé

NICK AND VANESSA DID NOT PLAY THIS REUNION!! BRAVO PRODUCERS THIS IS FU***** GOLD!!"