Solo Leveling Episode 11 & 12: Exact release date, time, season 1 nears end

As Season 1 of Solo Leveling draws to a close with just three episodes left, fans eagerly await the release date and deets of the remaining episodes. In the latest episode, viewers saw Sung Jin Woo win his battle against Kang Taesik, proving his growing strength and ability to take on even the best hunters in the B-rank category. Episode 10 is scheduled to be released on March 16, followed by episodes 11 and 12.

Solo Leveling Episode 11 & 12 release date

Solo Leveling, also dubbed the anime of the year, debuted with an average rating of 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The first episode was released on January 6. Reportedly, the first season of Solo Leveling consists of two cours. The second cour, which will air later this year, will also comprise 12-13 episodes, bringing the total number of season one episodes to 25.

Date Episode Regional timing- (JST/IST/EST/GMT) March 16, 2024 Episode 10 24:00/20:30/10:00/15:00 March 23, 2024 Episode 11 24:00/20:30/10:00/15:00 March 30, 2024 Episode 12 24:00/20:30/10:00/15:00

What to expect from Episode 10 of Solo Leveling

Song Chi Yul is well aware of Sung Jin Woo’s power now, Lee Young Hee doesn’t need to know about it either. However, Woo Jin Chul is surprised by Kang Taesik’s secret murders. Strangely, he didn’t suspect Jin Woo at all as Song Chi Yul and Lee Joo Hee always took credit for defeating Taeshik. In Episode 10 of Solo Leveling, Jin Woo will go to the next C-rank prison with Jin Ho to fulfill their agreement.

The official synopsis of episode 10 reads, “Jin Woo teams up with Yoo Jin Ho to conquer the C-class dungeon in order to level up. As they conquer dungeon after dungeon with their motley party, someone from a large guild has begun to pay attention to them.”

Episode 10 of Solo Leveling titled “What is this, a picnic?” has released a teaser for the same. Take a look.

Solo Leveling Episodes 10, 11, and 12 - Where to watch

In Japan, Solo Leveling Episode 10 will be broadcast on local channels and subscription-based websites like Tokyo MX (Japan MX), GYT (Japan GYT), BS11 (Canada BS11), and YTV (Japan YTV). International viewers can also watch the episode online at Crunchyroll with a slight delay.