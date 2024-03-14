Suicide Squad Isekai anime series: Release window, characters, trailer and everything we know so far

Pulling Western characters to the anime side is no novel deed. The 2018 Batman Ninja had already envisioned DC characters' looks in uncharted territory. Suicide Squad Isekai makes for yet another departure to the Japanese animation realm as the infamous bunch of antiheroes get transported to the other side. Live-action and other Western adaptations of these characters have often seen harness darkness on screen, even visually. However, with the anime twist at their disposal, Harley Quinn, The Joker and many more equivocal characterisations will find themselves drenched in colours of a vibrant world unlike before. Visuals from the Suicide Squad Isekai Trailer 3 launched on March 14.(Warner Bros Japan Anime)

The series was first introduced in 2023, and a year down the line, fans get to see the third trailer of the ambitious project. New art visuals and other revelations have opened up a world of possibilities. Following the quintessential anime route, the series' opening theme, Tomoyasu Hotei's Another World and ending theme, VTuber Mori Calliope's Go-Getters, announcements surfaced as pleasant and familiar surprises on March 14.

Ready to stream later this year, the Suicide Squad anime finds its central setting in the dark environs of crime-ridden Gotham City. Amanda Waller, the head of the A.R.G.U.S. project, assembles her own strike team composed of notoriously famed criminals. While the premise resembles a story-told-before, the eventual transition has its unique flavour. The DC supervillains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark go down the ‘ISEKAI’ rabbit hole, referring to the Japanese storyline trope wherein the protagonists are transported to another world.

Jumping from the morally grey ground of Gotham, they arrive in an otherworldly realm of magic where dragons rule the world and swords are your best friends. Instead of being treated with a warm welcome, Harley and the others are directly sent to prison. However, with time running out on their end, especially with bombs on their neck ready to blast in 72 hours, they must finish their quest. Taking charge on the battlefield's front line, they must defeat the Imperial Army. Either way, it's a lose-lose scenario for them, as it always has been. Some patterns never change, regardless of which world you may be in.

Suicide Squad Isekai Release Date window

The Suicide Squad Isekai anime is set to release in July 2024. Streaming details for the show are yet to be revealed.

Suicide Squad Anime Cast and Characters

Harley Quinn: Anna Nagase

The Joker: Yuuichirou Umehara

Deadshot: Reigo Yamaguchi

Peacemaker: Takehito Koyasu

Clayface: Jun Fukuyama

King Shark: Subaru Kimura

Rick Flag: Taku Yashiro

Katana: Chika Anzai

Amanda Waller: Kujira

Fione: Reina Ueda

Aldora: Mamiko Noto

Cecil: Jun Fukushima

Suicide Squad anime series creative team

Director: Eri Osada (contributed to Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Banana Fish, Gintama and more)

Screenplay: Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World novels) / Eiji Umehara (Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World)

Character Design: Naoto Hosoda (Devil Is a Part-Timer)

Character Design Draft: Akira Amano (Reborn!, Psycho-Pass)

Music: Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World)

Produced by: Warner Bros Japan

Animation Studio: WIT Studio (Attack on Titan, Spy X Family)

Suicide Squad Isekai's new art visual