Suicide Squad Isekai anime series: Release window, characters, trailer and everything we know so far
Ahead of 2024 debut, Warner Bros Japan Anime reveals the third trailer of Suicide Squad Isekai, with new visuals and music themes.
Pulling Western characters to the anime side is no novel deed. The 2018 Batman Ninja had already envisioned DC characters' looks in uncharted territory. Suicide Squad Isekai makes for yet another departure to the Japanese animation realm as the infamous bunch of antiheroes get transported to the other side. Live-action and other Western adaptations of these characters have often seen harness darkness on screen, even visually. However, with the anime twist at their disposal, Harley Quinn, The Joker and many more equivocal characterisations will find themselves drenched in colours of a vibrant world unlike before.
The series was first introduced in 2023, and a year down the line, fans get to see the third trailer of the ambitious project. New art visuals and other revelations have opened up a world of possibilities. Following the quintessential anime route, the series' opening theme, Tomoyasu Hotei's Another World and ending theme, VTuber Mori Calliope's Go-Getters, announcements surfaced as pleasant and familiar surprises on March 14.
Ready to stream later this year, the Suicide Squad anime finds its central setting in the dark environs of crime-ridden Gotham City. Amanda Waller, the head of the A.R.G.U.S. project, assembles her own strike team composed of notoriously famed criminals. While the premise resembles a story-told-before, the eventual transition has its unique flavour. The DC supervillains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark go down the ‘ISEKAI’ rabbit hole, referring to the Japanese storyline trope wherein the protagonists are transported to another world.
Jumping from the morally grey ground of Gotham, they arrive in an otherworldly realm of magic where dragons rule the world and swords are your best friends. Instead of being treated with a warm welcome, Harley and the others are directly sent to prison. However, with time running out on their end, especially with bombs on their neck ready to blast in 72 hours, they must finish their quest. Taking charge on the battlefield's front line, they must defeat the Imperial Army. Either way, it's a lose-lose scenario for them, as it always has been. Some patterns never change, regardless of which world you may be in.
Suicide Squad Isekai Release Date window
The Suicide Squad Isekai anime is set to release in July 2024. Streaming details for the show are yet to be revealed.
Suicide Squad Anime Cast and Characters
Harley Quinn: Anna Nagase
The Joker: Yuuichirou Umehara
Deadshot: Reigo Yamaguchi
Peacemaker: Takehito Koyasu
Clayface: Jun Fukuyama
King Shark: Subaru Kimura
Rick Flag: Taku Yashiro
Katana: Chika Anzai
Amanda Waller: Kujira
Fione: Reina Ueda
Aldora: Mamiko Noto
Cecil: Jun Fukushima
Suicide Squad anime series creative team
Director: Eri Osada (contributed to Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Banana Fish, Gintama and more)
Screenplay: Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World novels) / Eiji Umehara (Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World)
Character Design: Naoto Hosoda (Devil Is a Part-Timer)
Character Design Draft: Akira Amano (Reborn!, Psycho-Pass)
Music: Kenichiro Suehiro (Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World)
Produced by: Warner Bros Japan
Animation Studio: WIT Studio (Attack on Titan, Spy X Family)