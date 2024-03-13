Shoko ‘would never love Gojo or Geto’: Jujutsu Kaisen creator hilariously smashes misread claims

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 26 has been a raving subject among manga readers for weeks since they were first exposed to the spoilers about the fan-favourite deceased character Satoru Gojo making it to the upcoming cover. Despite his anticlimactic end, Gojo continues to enjoy his time in the spotlight. On top of that, the JJK manga celebrates its sixth anniversary in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine issue #15, for which the series' fourth popularity polls also rolled out. Officials also made sure to dish out updated descriptions of some Jujutsu Kaisen characters, which left the fandom in splits. Suguru Geto, Shoko Ieiri and Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Readers recently misinterpreted a message from the manga, believing that Shoko Ieiri, a second-in-command character of the series, had romantic feelings for either Gojo or Geto. Such pieces of information tend to initiate an infectious series of speculations among fans, and the same followed in this case, too. Gege Akutami took it upon himself to clear the air, revealing how fans made a mountain out of an inaccurate translation. Shoko's new description addresses this issue head-on, suggesting she “would never love Gojo or Geto even if the heavens and earth flipped around.” (translations from X user @Go_Jover).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also read | Jujutsu Kaisen releases sixth anniversary cover for Weekly Shonen Jump

Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Shoko - Gojo - Geto dynamics

As some fans laughed it off, others dwelled on the tragic image of both characters' deaths. Yet, hanging by a thread, some of the series' followers still hope that Shoko might be the key to Gojo's revival. “Girlie has to cook. She's the last chance to revive Gojo,” wrote a fan on X (formerly Twitter). Another fan noted that “she definitely loved them… just not romantically.” Over the years, JJK fans have developed a soft spot for Gojo and Geto's dynamic, resulting in the majority ‘shipping’ them. A manga lover echoed the same line of thought in their comment: “Shoko was more of the third wheel in that trio.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Character Descriptions:

Following character updates also revealed Gojo and Geto's descriptions:

Satoru Gojo: “The type that wants to act cool in front of his students. The modern era's strongest sorcerer.”

Suguru Geto: Even if someone tells him his bangs are weird, even if someone tells him he looks like a liar, the truth of him being more popular than Gojo will never change."

Their biggest and nastiest adversary, Sukuna, the character that fans love to hate, was described as: “History's strongest sorcerer and the King of Cursed. Turned off with Yorozu's excitement.” This stark difference again got the fans talking about how Gojo was merely “the modern era's strongest sorcerer,” but Sukuna was synonymously equated to being the strongest sorcerer of all time.

Jujutsu Kaisen merch:

Meanwhile, as these conversations spread like wildfire online, a new Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration announced officially licensed necklaces inspired by Gojo, Geto and Toji — all the more reason to be consumed by the characters. Being sold via Rakuten, these three pieces of manga-themed jewellery celebrate the series' Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc.