Jujutsu Kaisen releases sixth anniversary cover for Weekly Shonen Jump

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has unveiled a new cover with striking visuals for Jujutsu Kaisen. Gege Akutami's famous action-fantasy manga was first serialised in the magazine in 2018. As previously hinted by Akutami, the manga is currently has reached its final stages. The cover was released in the 15th issue of the Shonen magazine to commemorate the sixth and likely the last anniversary of JJK. Jujutsu Kaisen's sixth-anniversary cover for Weekly Shonen Jump has been released

New Jujutsu Kaisen artwork featured in Weekly Shonen Jump's 15th issue

On Sunday, the Weekly Shonen Jump's official X, formerly Twitter page shared the cover artwork along with the translated caption, "Weekly Shonen Jump issue 15 released today. 6th anniversary of serialization ‼️ & 4th character popularity vote held ‼️ Cover & opening color is “Jujutsu Kaisen” The center color is "Yozakura Family's Daisakusen" and "Green Green Greens"."

The sixth anniversary marks a special milestone for Jujutsu Kaisen. Since its inception, the highly acclaimed manga series has sold over 90 million copies in circulation. After its rising popularity, the series was also adapted into an anime series produced by MAPPA. The animated series, which has two seasons so far, bagged the recent Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

In the recently-released cover, popular characters Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu, and Sukuna can be seen in an intense battle. The recent chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga have featured fighting sequences between the trio. In North America, JJK has been licensed for English-language release by VIZ media.

Fans can read volume 16 from VIZ, which describes it as: “After he consumes Mahito’s soul, Geto reveals part of his nefarious plan to Itadori and the others. In that moment, Choso recognizes the evil sorcerer possessing Geto's body and is filled with rage! Who is this evil sorcerer, and what relation do they have to Choso? Now that Gojo is imprisoned and the foundations of jujutsu society are crumbling, what will happen to the world as it devolves into destruction and chaos?!”