Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training Arc gets official release date for Crunchyroll. Watch trailer

After raking in millions at the box office, Demon Slayer Season 4, a.k.a To the Hashira Training Arc, has finally got an official release date. The fourth season of the famed action-fantasy anime series will soon be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. Additionally, the series has also unveiled the upcoming season's first official trailer. Watch below: Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training arc is set to release in May 2024(ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc is coming to Crunchyroll!

Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training will premiere in Japan on Sunday, May 12th at 11:15 pm on the Fuji TV network. The first episode will be an hour-long special, which was already released at select theatres in the US. After a short delay, the episode will also release on Crunchyroll, the same day. So, anime fans, don't forget to mark your calendars!

The release date was announced along with a new trailer that gives fans more glimpses from the new season. The trailer features MY FIRST STORY×HYDE's opening theme with exciting visuals. One thing that fans can be sure of is the striking animation by ufotable.

The official synopsis for Demon Slayer Season 4 reads, “Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira—a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps—is intense and demanding. Earning Himejima's approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won't give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues to search for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki.”

Fans excited as Demon Slayer Season 4 trailer drops

Shortly after the trailer was unveiled, fans flocked to social media to share their excitement. One fan commented on YouTube, “The hashira training DID improved the levels of most demon slayers. The lower ranks can go toe to toe with most lower moons after the training.”

Another fan said, “I'm just amazed at how the animation has stayed consistently beautiful across all seasons. thank you to those at ufotable who have been working so hard to continue to provide us with this beautiful anime/animation.”