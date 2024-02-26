Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie rakes in $11.5m during opening weekend at US box office

The highly anticipated anime film Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training dominated the US box office during its opening weekend. While it first premiered in Japan on February 2, the film made its international theatrical release on Friday, February 23. Till now, the dark action fantasy series has raked in a whopping $11.5 million, ranking second in the US box office. Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training dominates US box office(Crunchyroll)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training

It is a direct sequel to the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It incorporates the Swordsmith Village and Hashira Training arcs of Koyoharu Gotouge's namesake manga series. The film also acts as a compilation movie since it includes the final episode of Season 3 and the first episode of Season 4, which is set to be broadcast later this year.

Demon Slayer opened with $5.5 million on Friday, followed by $3.5 million on Saturday, and $2.5 million on Sunday, per the figures reported by Box Office Mojo. The film has a runtime of 1 hour 44 minutes and was distributed by Crunchyroll via Sony Pictures Releasing across 1,949 theatres. Whereas, in Japan, Demon Slayer 4 was opened via Toho and Aniplex.

Helmed by Japanese film director Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training stars Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitō, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, and Hiro Shimono as the lead voice actors. It has been produced by Ufotable, with cinematography by Yuichi Terao.

What is Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training about?

According to Crunchyroll, the description for the film reads, “It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a ‘demon slayer’ so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family.”