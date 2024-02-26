 Women take part in Japan's ‘naked festival’ Hadaka Matsuri for the first time | World News - Hindustan Times
Women take part in Japan's 'naked festival' Hadaka Matsuri for the first time

Women take part in Japan's ‘naked festival’ Hadaka Matsuri for the first time

HT News Desk
Feb 26, 2024 03:07 PM IST

The Hadaka Matsuri, also known as the Naked Festival, which for the past 1,250 years has been a traditional scene at the Konomiya Shrine in central Japan, saw a significant change this year as women are set to participate for the first time, breaking away from the usual men's huddle.

Women take part in a ritual event of naked festival, for the first time in its 1250 years of history, at Owari Okunitama Shrine in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. (Reuters)
Women take part in a ritual event of naked festival, for the first time in its 1250 years of history, at Owari Okunitama Shrine in Inazawa, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. (Reuters)

The women assembled, keenly aware that they were creating a historic moment. Seven female groups participated in the ritual, believed to ward off evil spirits and invoke blessings for happiness.

In a society where traditionally male-dominated spaces are challenging to penetrate, particularly in a country like Japan, ranked 125 out of 146 on the World Economic Forum's gender gap index last year, the struggle is more significant. Japan's government, acknowledging the country's struggle to bridge the gender gap, pledged efforts to enhance women's involvement in society in the previous year.

The notion of participating in the festival, where men traditionally strive to dispel evil spirits before praying for happiness at the shrine, appears to have never been raised before.

Contrary to its title, participants were not unclothed during the event.

Many women awaiting their turn are adorned in "happi coats" - lengthy, purple robes - along with white shorts, different from the men's loincloths, while carrying their bamboo offerings.

The women refrained from participating in the festival's central activity, where a sizeable gathering of men vigorously clash to dispel evil spirits.

The men move towards the shrine or scramble to touch the Shin Otoko, or the 'male deity' - a man selected by the shrine. Touching him, according to tradition, is believed to ward off evil spirits.

These women are not only breaking gender barriers but also preserving tradition. Another naked festival held at Kokuseki Temple in Japan's north announced this week that it would be the last due to a lack of young participants.

Women line up in two parallel rows, carrying long bamboo sticks adorned with intertwined red and white ribbons.

Entering the courtyard of the Konomiya Shinto shrine, the women, like their male counterparts, are doused with cold water, seemingly invigorating them further. Once their offering is received, they conclude the ceremony with the customary salutation of two bows, two claps, and one final bow.

Exiting the shrine, they are approached by onlookers and media personnel eager to capture their presence, to which the women graciously comply, posing for photos and granting interviews.

