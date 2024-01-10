close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russian club that hosted 'Almost Naked' party ordered to shut for 90 days

Russian club that hosted 'Almost Naked' party ordered to shut for 90 days

AFP |
Jan 10, 2024 08:33 PM IST

Numerous high-profile guests and household names dressed in lingerie and revealing costumes were pictured at the so-called "Almost Naked" event.

A Moscow nightclub that hosted a raunchy celebrity party last month was ordered to close for 90 days Wednesday, after triggering a conservative backlash from Russia's political establishment.

People attend an "almost naked" party organized by Russian blogger Anastasia (Nastya) Ivleeva at Mutabor nightclub in Moscow, Russia.(via REUTERS)
People attend an "almost naked" party organized by Russian blogger Anastasia (Nastya) Ivleeva at Mutabor nightclub in Moscow, Russia.(via REUTERS)

Numerous high-profile guests and household names dressed in lingerie and revealing costumes were pictured at the so-called "Almost Naked" event, which was held at Moscow's Mutabor venue.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Lefortovsky District court ordered the club to shut for three months Wednesday, ruling that its owner had breached "sanitary and epidemiological requirements".

The Kremlin has ramped up conservative rhetoric since launching large-scale military hostilities in Ukraine, casting the conflict as a battleground against the West and its values.

The event flew in the face of the family-oriented image Moscow has been trying to portray, and prompted calls for investigations from conservative politicians.

Celebrity guests including Eurovision winner Dima Bilan, pop singer Filipp Kirkorov and journalist and socialite Ksenia Sobchak apologised after the party, as did its organiser Anastasia Ivleeva.

The Russian rapper Vacio, who was pictured at the party wearing nothing but a strategically-placed sock, was sentenced to 15 days jail and summoned to a military recruitment centre.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out