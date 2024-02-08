Crunchyroll to remove Funimation digital copies as app shuts down amid merger

Crunchyroll and Funimation's merger has long been in discussion. Recently, the anime streaming giant has announced its decision to remove the support for Funimation digital copies. This means that starting April 2, viewers will lose access to any digital copies that have already been purchased. While Crunchyroll has released a statement addressing the merger of the two streaming platforms, there is currently no news about whether any refunds will be provided to viewers who will lose access. Crunchyroll has acquired Funimation App as a part of their merger(MAPPA)

Funimation officially shuts down as part of Crunchyroll merger

In a statement released Wednesday, Crunchyroll announced that Funimation App will shut down on Tuesday, April 2. The streaming platform first declared its acquisition of competition Funimation on March 22, 2022. However, the nearly $1.2 billion deal went through by the end of 2021.

Crunchyroll to remove Funimation digital copies

Although the merger brings a vast array of anime films and shows, the downside is that digital copies of DVD or Blu-ray content will cease to exist. “Please note that Crunchyroll does not currently support Funimation Digital copies, which means that access to previously available digital copies will not be supported,” the company said in a statement.

The streaming platform has taken the essential measures to make the transition seamless for its viewers. Crunchyroll began transferring Funimation content to its platform, along with viewers' watch history and queue in in the Spring 2022 anime season. The transfer is still ongoing, following which the subscription prices will also see a substantial increase.

Crunchyroll to increase its subscription prices

Another downside for audiences will be the increased subscription prices starting next year. “As a part of our transition to Crunchyroll, the price of your new Crunchyroll plan will increase from USD $54.95/year to USD $99.99/year beginning January 28, 2025,” the company's statement posed on X, formerly Twitter reads.