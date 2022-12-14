Home / Trending / Amazon delivery executive leaves 'movie review' for customer on DVD parcel. Here's what it reads

Amazon delivery executive leaves 'movie review' for customer on DVD parcel. Here's what it reads

trending
Published on Dec 14, 2022 02:31 PM IST

The now-viral Reddit post features a handwritten ‘movie review’ left by an Amazon delivery executive with a DVD parcel.

The image shows the Blu-ray and DVD combo pack of the anime film Your Name ordered by an Amazon customer. He received it with a short and crisp 'movie review' from a delivery agent. (Reddit/@Deshende)
The image shows the Blu-ray and DVD combo pack of the anime film Your Name ordered by an Amazon customer. He received it with a short and crisp 'movie review' from a delivery agent. (Reddit/@Deshende)
ByArfa Javaid

An individual ordered a copy of the 2016 film Your Name by Mako Shinkai for his father from Amazon. When he received his order, he was in for a surprise as the parcel had a 'movie review' from the delivery executive. The short and crisp review of the film was so good that the Amazon customer couldn't hold himself back from sharing it online, and as expected, it soon attracted thousands of eyeballs. Many, who watched the anime film, also shared reviews in the comments section.

"Amazon worker left a movie review with my order," read the caption of the image shared by a Reddit user who goes by Deshende. The image features a Blu-ray and a DVD combo pack of the Japanese animated romantic fantasy Your Name with a handwritten review stuck on it. It reads, "Movie was good. I cried!"

Take a look at the Reddit post below:

The post was made 13 days ago on Reddit, and it has since gathered more than 46,000 upvotes and a flurry of comments from netizens who shared that the film brought out strong emotions.

"Just watched the movie again for a second time. The story is wonderful, but I would also want to point out that it is also visually a treat," commented a Redditor. "Can confirm, cried too. Silent ugly cry too, a rare cry," posted another. A third individual shared, "I cried too. Excellent plot." "I watched this on the plane and everyone around me was concerned as I ugly cried in my cramped aisle seat," wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral reddit movie review + 1 more
its viral reddit movie review

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out