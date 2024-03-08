 JJK Chapter 253: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Anime / Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 08, 2024 06:24 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 according to your time zone

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most famous Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It was first serialised in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2018. After an exciting ending in the previous chapter, the anticipation for Chapter 253 is at an all-time high. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know:

The release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 has been confirmed(MAPPA)

When will Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 be out?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 10, at 12 am JST. However, the exact release time varies across different regions. You can find the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time zoneTimeDateDay
PST7 amMarch 10Sunday
CST9 amMarch 10Sunday
EST10 amMarch 10Sunday
GMT3 pmMarch 10Sunday
ACST1:30 amMarch 11Monday

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253?

Fans can read the latest JJK chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump Plus app. However, it is important to note that while the first two sources provide a free-to-read user experience, the latter requires a subscription to gain access to all Jujutsu Kaisen chapters.

What to expect from JJK Chapter 253?

The upcoming chapter marks the sixth anniversary of the Japanese graphic novels, which means new colour spreads will be made available. According to the early leaks and spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 is likely to provide a conclusion to Maki and Sukuna's intense battle.

The chapter titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown Part 25 will showcase the King of Curses unleashing his force to the maximum. Much to fans' amazement, the spoilers leaked on social media suggest that the next chapter will also mark the return of Gojo and Nanami. However, the scenes are most likely to be flashback events.

