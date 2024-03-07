JJK Chapter 253 Spoilers: Gojo-Nanami cameo leaked; last standing sorcerer to take on Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has been catching the fans' hands since time immemorial for breaking their hearts on countless occasions. The upcoming JJK manga chapter is going to be a bittersweet event for longtime followers of the action-packed saga of dark sorcery. While major character deaths are often a reminder of how merciless the alternate fictional world they reside in is, Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami's deaths were possibly some of the most tragic unfoldings fans still haven't come to terms with. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253, releasing on March 11, will bring back fan-favourites Gojo and Nanami in a brief cameo.(Amazon Prime Video)

The upcoming chapter is expected to be released with official translations on Monday, March 11, at 12 am KST. It will turn the time back, revealing a flashback with the much-adored potent duo.

The previous chapters have been centred around the ruthless fight between Sukuna and several others, including Yuji, with Maki finally taking over the reins. She emerged as the real GOAT, who's been able to unleash a scathing attack on the King of Curses. However, it appears that her good hours have run out of time, and Sukuna is ready to let loose his unbridled fury, which he's been significantly holding back due to previous injuries.

JJK Chapter 253 colour page:

The next Jujutsu Kaisen manga chapter will also mark the sixth anniversary of these Japanese graphic novels. Therefore, it will come along with another popularity poll and a colour spread, boasting Maki's much-needed vicious attack on Sukuna. A Volume 26 cover with Gojo has also pushed fans into a frenzy of confused excitement.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 spoilers:

The recently outed JJK 253 leaks reveal that Sukuna's fight with Maki is coming to an end soon, with the latter left severely injured. Titled ‘Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 25’, this chapter will see Sukuna trying everything at his disposal to hurt Maki.

Although she may be able to evade these slashes initially, she will reportedly get hit by a car, a moment working to Sukuna's advantage. However, even as Ino jumps in to defend her, Maki understands well enough that she must put it all to an end without further delay.

JJK 253's alleged narration also lets us in on Sukuna's thought process, as he'd been waiting his turn to go up against Maki ever since his battle with Gojo. Overcome with maddening ambition, he will hit her with Black Flash, presumably leading to Maki's defeat.

Satoru Gojo and Kento Nanami's return:

The Monday chapter is set to commence with a look into the past. Therein, Gogo, Nanami and Mei Mei contemplate who the strongest Grade-1 sorcerer might be, excluding the candidates from the Big 3. Though a flashback shown far after the major duo's deaths, it is a signalling foreshadowing for what's coming ahead in this war against Sukuna.

After Maki's supposed defeat, Kusakabe will be pushed to the edge to take his stand as the last sorcerer worthy of being pitted against the King of Curses. According to the older conversation, however, it seems he doesn't see himself as fitting to take over the great post. Yet again, he's reluctant to jump in despite all the fallen warriors, but is left with no choice but to face Sukuna, and possibly kill him.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 will be available to read on the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha’s MangaPlus, or the Shonen Jump Plus app