Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253: When and where to catch the latest chapter of the hit manga

{Spoiler alert! This article contains a little bit of spoiler for Chapter 252 by the end of it} Don't miss out on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 - Coming soon!(MAPPA)

If you love Jujutsu Kaisen, you must be eager to read the latest chapter of the manga. Well, you’re in luck, because Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 is coming out very soon. It will be released on Sunday, March 10, 2024. You won’t have to wait much longer to see how the epic battle between the good guys and the wicked Sukuna, the King of Curses, unfolds.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The manga is on schedule this week, so there won’t be any delays.

When will the Jujutsu Kaiser Chapter 253 go live in the US?

Now, you might be wondering what time the chapter will be available in your region. Well, based on the previous release patterns, here are the estimated release times for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 in the US:

8 AM PT

10 AM CT

11 AM ET

And if you live in Japan, you can expect to read the chapter on Monday, March 11, at 12 AM JST.

ALSO READ| JJK Chapter 252 Leaks: Yuta confirmed alive; Maki surfaces as the GOAT

Where can you read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 253 online?

The best and most legitimate way to do so is to visit the official websites of Viz Media, Shueisha’s MangaPlus, or the Shonen Jump Plus app. These platforms offer digital versions of the manga in English and other languages. You can also access free readings of the latest three chapters on Shonen Jump, including Chapters 251 and 252.

However, if you want to read the entire manga series, you will need to subscribe to Shonen Jump for a fee of $2.99/month. This will give you unlimited access to over 15000+ Manga chapters from popular titles like One Piece, One-Punch Man, My Hero Academia, Naruto, and many more. You can also get a free trial of seven days before you decide to pay.

Recap: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252

Now, let’s talk about what happened in the previous chapter and what we can expect from the next one.

Chapter 252 was full of action and suspense as Yuta, Rika, and Maki confronted Sukuna. Maki surprised Sukuna with her special sword, which cut through his cursed energy and stopped him from healing. Sukuna praised Maki and said she reminded him of Mahoraga, the fearsome Shikigami he battled at Shibuya.

ALSO READ| Jujutsu Kaisen creator gifts special art to King Gnu, the maker of theme song

On the other hand, Yuji Itadori was trying to lift Megumi’s spirits, who was feeling defeated by Sukuna’s immense power.

The JJK lead was also dealing with his own wounds and learned from Choso how to use the Reverse Curse Technique better. Hakari and Uraume also showed up and joined the fight against Sukuna, who was still hiding his true strength.