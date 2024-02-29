JJK Chapter 252 Leaks: Yuta confirmed alive; Maki surfaces as the GOAT

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 leaks dropped on social media today rehashed the big questions that fans were left pondering over after the big setback faced by Yuta left everyone heartbroken. The previous chapter saw Yuji tap into Megumi's soul while Yuta protected him from Sukuna's World Cutting Slash. The unprecedented strike left Yuta's fate hanging off the edge. Maki came to the rescue as she took charge of her Split Soul Katan at the last moment. New spoilers for the upcoming manga edition take a peak at what awaits these characters ahead as most of their fates are revealed in the process. Yuta and Maki in Jujutsu Kaisen anime.

Gege Akutami's deadly work of art is set to make its comeback with the next set of action-packed JJK manga pages on Monday, March 4, at 12 am JST. Here's what we know about the forthcoming chapter from today's leaked raw scans:

JJK Chapter 252 Leaks

The next chapter is allegedly titled ‘Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 24’. According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 spoilers, the upcoming events will lightly revisit the Ino, Maki and Kusakabe glaring at Yuta's Domain barrier. Each of them puts forth their own speculations about the Domain, while Maki braces herself to step in.

As the Domain breaks, Kusakabe alerts Maki to catch sight of Yuta's signal patiently. She engrosses Sukuna in the fight. Meanwhile, Rika supports Yuta before Ui Ui's arrival, which could assist in transforming Yuta into Shoko. This is presumably done to quicken his healing process, in turn confirming that Yuta is, after all, alive and needs saving.

A Gojo enthusiast on X (formerly Twitter) also mulled over the idea that Satoru was probably also taken away only for him to heal in hiding. Yet another Twitterati shared similar thoughts: “If Choso can comeback then Gojo can comeback too.”

In the meantime, Maki keeps Sukuna occupied. Despite her mean attacks on him, Sukuna stands steady. Soon, he catches the drift and realises2 that Yuta broke his Domain purposely. Regardless of how quickly his brain works amidst all this, his body isn't likely to follow suit, especially with Maki's attacks weakening his hold. The new JJK spoilers also divulge the great powers of the Split Soul Katana, as its lethal effects can't be reversed with the Reversed Cursed Technique.

Sukuna's bodily damages from his showdown with Gojo also seep into the narrative as they impede his healing. Despite all that, he keeps his defence up, but Maki repeatedly evades all his attempts to slash at her. Sukuna may be channelling Cursed energy to facilitate blood circulation, but his power reserve is out of options.

Despite him running low on fuel, it's quite likely that he's striving to unleash the ultimate potency of his strength, which he so far hasn't. Some fan discussions are also considering the possibility of Maki's death on the battlefield. Nevertheless, Maki will prevail as ‘the GOAT’ as even Sukuna will be hit with the realisation that Maki can see his technique better than other sorcerers ever could.