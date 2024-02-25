Spring 2024 romance anime releases: Vampire Dormitory, Astro Note, Whisper Me a Love Song and more

Gather around, anime fans! Get ready to ring in the spring 2024 with wholesome and exciting romance releases. This year, the month of April will see the premiere of new anime series across a wide array of genres. As the winter season comes to a close, here's a list of upcoming romance anime series: From Vampire Dormitory to Astro Note, here are all Spring 2024 anime releases

Vampire Dormitory

This upcoming sizzling romance-fantasy anime is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Ema Tōyama. First premiered in 2018, Vampire Dormitory received a nod for anime adaptation after it was well-received by fans. Slated for an April 2024 release, Vampire Dormitory is being produced by Studio Blanc.

Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included

Based on the Shonen manga series written and illustrated by Matoba, Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included is set for an April 2024 release. The romance series is filled with fan-favourite cliches and cute moments, making it perfect for casual viewing. It is being produced by Okuruto Noboru studio.

Astro Note is an upcoming original anime series

Astro Note

Similar to Solo Leveling, Telecom Animation Film's Astro Note is an original anime series slated for an April 2024 release. With adorable animation and light-hearted scenes, the series will be a breath of fresh air for audiences globally. Unlike cliche high school drama, this rom-com will revolve around a young chef who falls in love with the caretaker of the boarding house at his new job.

Mission: Yozakura Family

Mission: Yozakura Family is an upcoming romance/spy drama anime based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Hitsuji Gondaira. It was first serialised in the Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2019 and, since then, has established a huge fan base. The series is being produced by Silver Link Studio.

Spice and Wolf

Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf

This upcoming romance/fantasy animated series is a sequel to the beloved anime Spice and Wolf, which premiered over a decade ago. It is based on Japanese light novels by Isuna Hasekura, which was first announced in 2022 on the novel's 15-year anniversary. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is being produced by the studio Passione.

Whisper Me a Love Song

Whisper Me a Love Song is an upcoming anime series of the genre Girls Love. It is based on a Japanese manga written and illustrated by Eku Takeshima, which was first serialised in 2019. Slated for an April 2024 release, the anime is being produced by studios Yokohama Animation Laboratory and CLOUDHEARTS. The highly-anticipated will tell the story of two high school students, Himari and Yori, who fall in love at first sight.

Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again

Slated for an April 2024 release, Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again is the anime adaptation of Kagiri Araido's manga series of the same name. The cosy anime series revolves around an elderly couple who suddenly become young after spending decades together. Filled with sweet and tender moments, this anime is perfect for a pick-me-up on the days you want to curl up inside a blanket. It is being produced by the studio Gekkou.

Roshidere is an upcoming rom-com anime

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian is an upcoming romance anime series based on the Japanese light novel series written by SunSunSun and illustrated by Momoco. The title of this quirky rom-com is often abbreviated as Roshidere. Considering its one of those high school dramedy series, the series could be a make or break among the fans of romantic cliches.