Solo Leveling Episode 8: Release date, time, delays, where to watch and more

After an exciting Episode 7, Solo Leveling fans must brace themselves for some delay. Based on Chugong's webcomic of the same name, Solo Leveling has emerged as one of the most popular anime series of all time. Ever since it first premiered in January, it has amassed a significant fan following. Ahead of the release of the next episode, here's what you need to know: Solo Leveling Episode 8 will not air for the remainder of the month of February(A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Episode 8 release date and time

Unfortunately for fans, the next episode won't be airing for the remainder of this month. Solo Leveling Episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, March 3, at 12 am JST. However, the release date and time varies across different regions. You can check out the schedule according to your timezone below:

Timezone Time Date Day PST 7 am March 2 Saturday CST 9 am March 2 Saturday EST 10 am March 2 Saturday GMT 3 pm March 2 Saturday ACST 12:30 am March 3 Sunday

Why is Solo Leveling Episode 8 delayed?

The delay in the release date for Solo Leveling Episode 8 is due to the fact that Aniplex will roll out a recap episode on Saturday, February 24. The recap episode will cover the events that have occurred so far, along with a narration for the same. Aniplex is notorious for airing mid-season recaps, as has been seen before with another hit anime, Mashle: Magic and Muscles.

Another reason why the episode has been delayed is due to voice actor Taito Ban's health. On February 13, the voice actor for Jinwoo confirmed he had “tested positive for the new coronavirus” on X, formerly Twitter. “I will now take a good rest and concentrate on my health so that I can return in perfect condition. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern we may have caused to everyone who has supported us and to everyone involved in our work,” he added.

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 8?

Solo Leveling Episode 8 will first be broadcast in Japan on networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay of an hour. However, it is important to note that the platform requires a subscription to stream the episodes.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Episode 8?

Since the next episode is expected to be adapted from chapters 28 to 34 of the webcomic, fans can likely see the appearance of C-rank hunter Song Chi-Yul and B-rank healer Lee Joohee. The duo is expected to take on a D-rank Dungeon alongside the series' lead, Jin-Woo, who will most likely set on another extraordinary quest.