Solo Leveling Episode 7: Exact release date, time, where to watch, what to expect

Based on Chugong's webcomic of the same name, Solo Leveling is one of the most popular anime series of all time. Ever since it first premiered in January, the fantasy-drama animated show has amassed a huge fanbase. With the release date of Episode 7 fast approaching, here's what you need to know: Solo Leveling Episode 7 release date and time(Crunchyroll)

Solo Leveling Episode 7 release date and time

In Japan, Solo Leveling Episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 18, at 12 am JST. However, the release date and time for international audiences vary. You can check the respective schedule according to your timezone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PST 7 am February 17 Saturday CST 9 am February 17 Saturday EST 10 am February 17 Saturday GMT 3 pm February 17 Saturday ACST 12:30 am February 18 Sunday

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 7?

The episode will first be broadcast in Japan on networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. International audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after approximately one hour's delay. However, it is important to note that the platform requires a subscription for audiences to watch the episodes. Recently, the anime streaming giant announced new prices for its different subscription packs following its merger with Funimation.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Episode 7?

Solo Leveling Episode 7, which is titled Let's See How Far I Can Go, is expected to shed more light on Jinwoo and Jinho's relationship. Since the episode is likely to be adapted from the webcomic's chapters 25 to 28, fans speculate that showrunners will reveal more details about the duo's deal and Jinho's plans. Moreover, fans also expect that considering the webcomic, a new character, Hwang Dongsoo, will also be introduced to the series.

What is Solo Leveling about?

According to IMDb, the synopsis for Solo Leveling reads, “In a world where hunters, humans who possess magical abilities, must battle deadly monsters to protect the human race from certain annihilation, a notoriously weak hunter named Sung Jinwoo finds himself in a seemingly endless struggle for survival.”