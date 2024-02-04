 Solo Leveling Episode 6 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and more - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / Solo Leveling Episode 6 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and what to expect

Solo Leveling Episode 6 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and what to expect

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Feb 04, 2024 03:47 PM IST

Solo Leveling Episode 6 is set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, February 10, 2024.

Get ready, Solo Leveling fans! The much-anticipated Episode 6 is on its way, promising more action, surprises, and maybe a few jaw-dropping moments. But before you dive into the next chapter of Shun Mizushino's journey, let's break down the key details you need to know.

Solo Leveling Episode 6 is set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, February 10, 2024. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll.
Solo Leveling Episode 6 is set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, February 10, 2024. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling Episode 6 release date and time:

Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 10, 2024, as Solo Leveling Episode 6 is set to premiere in Japan at 12 am JST. For our international fans, Crunchyroll will stream the episode at various times on Saturday, February 9, depending on your time zone:

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

7 am PT

9 am CT

10 am ET

3 pm GMT

4 pm CET

8:30 pm IST

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 6:

Japanese fans can catch the episode on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. International viewers fear not! Crunchyroll will simulcast Solo Leveling Episode 6 in North America and Europe approximately one hour after the Japanese broadcast. Just make sure you have your Crunchyroll membership ready.

Recap of Solo Leveling Episode 5:

In Episode 5, we witnessed Sung Jin-Woo's stunning transformation and the introduction of the S-rank Hunter, Baek Yoonho. Joining Hwang Dongsuk's raid party, Jin-Woo faces unexpected challenges in a C-rank Dungeon. The episode leaves us at a cliffhanger with the Giant Spider boss waking up.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Episode 6:

Building on chapters 18 to 20 of the source material, Episode 6 is likely to cover the next 5 to 7 chapters. Brace yourselves as Jin-Woo takes on the Dungeon boss, grows even stronger, and unveils a few surprises for Dongsuk and his crew. The episode promises more thrilling moments and character development.

What is Solo Leveling anime about:

Solo Leveling Season 1 follows the journey of Shun Mizushino, once known as the world's weakest E-class hunter. After stumbling upon a hidden dungeon, Shun gains special abilities and embarks on a quest to uncover dungeon secrets and the source of his newfound powers. The series explores Shun's transformation from a struggling hunter to a formidable force.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On