Solo Leveling Episode 6 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and what to expect

Get ready, Solo Leveling fans! The much-anticipated Episode 6 is on its way, promising more action, surprises, and maybe a few jaw-dropping moments. But before you dive into the next chapter of Shun Mizushino's journey, let's break down the key details you need to know. Solo Leveling Episode 6 is set to premiere in Japan on Sunday, February 10, 2024. International viewers can watch it on Crunchyroll.

Solo Leveling Episode 6 release date and time:

Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 10, 2024, as Solo Leveling Episode 6 is set to premiere in Japan at 12 am JST. For our international fans, Crunchyroll will stream the episode at various times on Saturday, February 9, depending on your time zone:

7 am PT

9 am CT

10 am ET

3 pm GMT

4 pm CET

8:30 pm IST

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 6:

Japanese fans can catch the episode on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. International viewers fear not! Crunchyroll will simulcast Solo Leveling Episode 6 in North America and Europe approximately one hour after the Japanese broadcast. Just make sure you have your Crunchyroll membership ready.

Recap of Solo Leveling Episode 5:

In Episode 5, we witnessed Sung Jin-Woo's stunning transformation and the introduction of the S-rank Hunter, Baek Yoonho. Joining Hwang Dongsuk's raid party, Jin-Woo faces unexpected challenges in a C-rank Dungeon. The episode leaves us at a cliffhanger with the Giant Spider boss waking up.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Episode 6:

Building on chapters 18 to 20 of the source material, Episode 6 is likely to cover the next 5 to 7 chapters. Brace yourselves as Jin-Woo takes on the Dungeon boss, grows even stronger, and unveils a few surprises for Dongsuk and his crew. The episode promises more thrilling moments and character development.

What is Solo Leveling anime about:

Solo Leveling Season 1 follows the journey of Shun Mizushino, once known as the world's weakest E-class hunter. After stumbling upon a hidden dungeon, Shun gains special abilities and embarks on a quest to uncover dungeon secrets and the source of his newfound powers. The series explores Shun's transformation from a struggling hunter to a formidable force.