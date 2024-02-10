From Jujutsu Kaisen to Mashle, popular shows like Solo Leveling for anime fans

With its premiere in January, Solo Leveling has already amassed a huge fan base. The action-packed magical anime series is based on Chugong's webcomic of the same name. So far, six episodes of Solo Leveling have been released, with fans of Sung Jin-Woo already waiting for more. As you await the next set of episodes, here's a list of anime series that are similar to Solo Leveling: Anime series like Solo Leveling: Jujutsu Kaisen, Mashle, Demon Slayer and more

Jujutsu Kaisen

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Gege Akutami, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime first premiered in 2020. With 249 chapters of the JJK manga released so far, there are heaps of exciting plot lines for anime fans. The official synopsis for the series produced by MAPPA reads, “Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life,” per Crunchyroll.

“One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back,” the synopsis adds.

Tower of God

The Tower of God anime series is based on South Korean manhwa of the same name, written and illustrated by S.I.U. The animated series has one season consisting of 13 episodes, which was released in 2020. Fans can stream the show online on Crunchyroll.

The official synopsis for the fantasy-drama anime series reads, “Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.”

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

The anime adaptation of the Japanese manga series Mashle: Magic and Muscles first premiered in 2023. Alongside Solo Leveling, it is one of the more recent anime series, which has amassed a wide fan base. The manga was written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. After the success of the first season, Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 was shortly announced.

The official synopsis for Mashle: Magic and Muscles reads, “This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can’t use magic,” per Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer

The anime series Demon Slayer is a must-watch for those who love vivid animation with a strong storyline. It is based on the Japanese manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. Anime fans can stream the series online on Crunchyroll.

Demon Slayer's official synopsis reads, “It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself.”

Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man is an anime adapted from the manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto. It is similar to the context of Solo Leveling in the sense that both shows feature a weak protagonist who later becomes the strongest character in the entire series.

The official synopsis for Chainsaw Man, according to Crunchyroll, reads, “Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the “Chainsaw Devil” Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the “Chainsaw Man”: the owner of the Devil’s heart.”