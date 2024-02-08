JJK Chapter 250 Full Leaks: Yuji shakes Sukuna's soul, Yuta uses a shocking Cursed Technique

Ever since Yuta's domain expansion was revealed in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 249, fans have been anticipating the release of the next chapter. The leaks and spoilers for Gege Akutami's manga series usually arrive two to three days before the release. However, amid the growing suspense, JJK Chapter 250 leaks have already been released. Here's what will happen in the next chapter, according to the plot leaks: Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime series in the world right now, and for a good reason.(MAPPA)

Yuta's domain expansion explained

According to the translation of raw scans shared on X, formerly Twitter, “Okkotsu Yuta's Domain, ‘True and Authentic Love’ allows Okkotsu to select one Cursed Technique that he has copied, and can apply it as a sure hit to his domain.”

The translation adds, “Techniques other than that are held randomly inside the Katanas inside the domain, and only Okkotsu can use those abilities.” “Okkotsu himself doesn't even know what Cursed Technique is dwelling inside of the Katana until he holds it. The katana perishes when the CT is used once, but there is no limit to the number of Katanas.”

Rika splits into tiny versions of herself

In continuation of the previous chapter, JJK Chapter 250 begins with the battle of Gojo's students against Sukuna. The leaks reveal Rika's ability to split into tiny versions of herself, which Yuta unleashes onto Sukuna. Meanwhile, Yuji follows up with punches, causing Sukuna's soul to shake intensely.

Yuji shakes Sukuna's soul to wake up Megumi

Due to his gruesome battle with Gojo before his death, Sukuna is still unable to use his Reversed Cursed Technique and domain expansion. Although he blocks Yuji's punches, he can feel the damage to his soul. As Yuta prepares to attack, Sukuna blocks his sword. However, Yuji kicks him again, once again shaking Sukuna's soul.

With his repeated punches and kicks, Yuji is trying to attack the border between Sukuna and Megumi's souls in an attempt to wake up the latter. As Yuji continues to hit Sukuna, the King of Curses faces a reduction in his cursed technique and decreases his control of Megumi's soul.

Yuta and Yuji use cursed techniques

As the trio continue their fight against Sukuna, the King of Curses asks what Yuta and others have been doing for the past month. In response to Sukuna's question, Yuji says, “Effort and perseverance,” while Yuta declares, “foul play.” In the next scenes, according to the leaked raw scans, Yuta and Yuji simultaneously use cursed techniques.

Yuta admits that if Gojo hadn't fought with Sukuna before his death, he and Yuji would've died immediately, with no time to use the Reverse Cursed Technique. In agreement with Yuta, Yuji confessed that he feels scared because he knows they are battling against “the strongest sorcerer of all time.”

Sukuna shocked as Yuta uses Cleave

As the fight goes on, Sukuna makes a remark about all the cursed techniques Yuta has used so far- Angel’s, Uro’s, Dhruv’s, Inumaki’s, and Charles’. The King of Curses then wonders if Yuta also has Gojo's Infinity Cursed Technique. However, he shrugs it off in disbelief.

In the next moment, Yuta grabs another sword. As Sukuna catches the sword, he is shocked by what Yuta does next- he uses Cleave, which is Sukuna's cursed technique. The King of Curses was astonished as Yuta used his technique against him, slashing his face.