February 2024 anime releases: Solo Leveling, Wonderful PreCure!, Ninja Kamui and more

Gear up, anime fans! As January is coming to a close, the February lineup of anime films and series is here. It is a compilation of both fresh releases and new seasons of previous shows. Here's a look at them: Here's a list of February anime film and series releases

Ōmuro-ke: Dear Sisters

Based on YuruYuri spin-off manga, the anime film Ōmuro-ke: Dear Sisters will hit the theatres in Japan on Friday, February 2.

Solo Leveling new episodes

Episodes 5 to 8 of the anime series Solo Leveling are scheduled to be released in February (3, 10, 17, and 24). While Japanese audiences can watch the new episodes as and when they air on local TV networks, international audiences can tune into Crunchyroll for online streaming.

Wonderful PreCure!

Toei Animation's new fantasy anime series is set to release on Sunday, February 4. Fans can stream it online on Crunchyroll.

Ninja Kamui

Ninja Kamui is an upcoming Japanese animated series created by studios, E&H Production and Sola Entertainment. First announced by AdultSwim in 2022, the anime series is set to begin airing on Sunday, February 11.

Salted Fish Season 2

The light-hearted Chinese anime series Salted Fish first debuted in 2021. Its second season will be available on Bilibili starting Thursday, February 15.

Gekijōban Haikyuu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen

Susumu Mitsunaka's anime film by studio Production I.G is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 16.

Ancient Lords

Chinese historical anime series Ancient Lords will be available for streaming on Bilibili starting Sunday, February 18.

Great Pretender: Razbliuto

The sequel to Wit Studio's original net animation, Great Pretender: Razbliuto is scheduled to begin airing on Friday, February 23.