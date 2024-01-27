Solo Leveling Episode 5 release date: Here's what we know so far

Solo Leveling is the winter 2024 season's most highly-anticipated anime series. Unlike most anime adaptations, Solo Leveling is based on a South Korean webcomic of the same name by Chugong. Shortly after the release of its pilot episode, Solo Leveling amassed a wide fanbase. As Episode 4 is set to air today, here's when the next episode is scheduled to be released: Solo Leveling Episode 5 is set to air on Saturday, February 3

When will Solo Leveling Episode 5 release?

Solo Leveling Episode 5 is set to be released on Saturday, February 3. Although the release date has been confirmed, there is currently no confirmation from the studio about the time of the broadcast. However, considering the release times of previous episodes, Episode 5 is expected to air at 12 am JST. It is important to note that the release date and time are subject to change at the studio's discretion. Moreover, the timing varies across different regions.

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 5?

The upcoming Solo Leveling episode will first be broadcast on Japanese TV networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. However, it is crucial to note that the platform requires a subscription for fans to watch the anime series. The subscription choices are as follows:

The Fan Plan for $7.99 per month

The Mega Plan for $9.99 per month

The Ultimate Fan Plan for $14.99 per month

What is Solo Leveling about?

The official synopsis for Solo Leveling by Yen Press, per Crunchyroll, reads:

“Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung’s contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother’s hospital bills, his sister’s tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line.

So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he’s ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?”