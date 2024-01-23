Solo Leveling Episode 4 - Exact release date and time, where to watch, and more

Get ready, anime enthusiasts! Solo Leveling Episode 4 is on the horizon, bringing more action, quests, and surprises. If you've been following Sung Jinwoo's journey, this is one episode you won't want to miss. Solo Leveling Episode 4 airs on January 28, 2024, in Japan and January 27 for global viewers.(Crunchyroll)

Solo Leveling Episode 4 release date and time:

Solo Leveling Episode 4 is dropping at 12 AM JST on Sunday, January 28, 2024, in Japan. For our global friends, catch it at 7 AM PT on Saturday, January 27. Here's when you can hit play in your time zone:

Pacific Standard Time - 07:00 am

Central Standard Time - 09:00 am

Eastern Standard Time - 10:00 am

Greenwich Mean Time - 03:00 pm

Central European Time - 04:00 pm

Indian Standard Time - 08:30 pm

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm

Australia Central Standard Time - 12:30 am

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 4:

Solo Leveling Episode 4 will air on Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV in Japan. For our international friends, Crunchyroll's got your back. Tune in approximately an hour after the Japanese broadcast for English-subtitled action. Just a heads up, you might need a membership for the streaming platforms.

Recap of Solo Leveling Episode 3:

In Episode 3, Jinwoo woke up in the hospital, clueless about the Double Dungeon aftermath. The System revealed itself, offering quests and challenges. Jinwoo faced a punishing quest in a desert, encountered magical creatures, and received a dungeon key.

What to expect from Solo Leveling Episode 4:

Brace yourself for more intense action as Jinwoo battles Steel-fanged Lycans in the Dungeon. This episode will showcase his evolution and progress since the Double Dungeon. The preview hints at the title "I've Gotta Get Stronger," promising character introductions and insights into the Hunter Society.

What is Solo Leveling about:

Solo Leveling follows E-class hunter Shun Mizushino's journey to change his life. In a hidden dungeon, he discovers a chance for improvement, but the opportunity takes an unexpected turn. With quests, rewards, and a game-like system, Solo Leveling blends action, mystery, and a touch of the unexpected.