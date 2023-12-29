Best of 2023: From Jujutsu Kaisen to One Piece, this year's best-selling manga series

Manga series like Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece have attracted millions of readers in 2023. The growing popularity of manga has given birth to several anime adaptations. Weekly Shonen Jump is undoubtedly one of the most popular Japanese magazines, consisting of manga anthology. With the magazine's year-end break, JJK fans eagerly await the next chapters. As 2023 is coming to a close, here's a list of this year's best-selling manga series. Jujutsu Kaisen and One Piece are among this year's best-selling manga series

Blue Lock (10.5m copies)

Blue Lock(8bit)

Blue Lock emerged as this year's highest-selling manga series, with 10.5 million copies sold in 2023. It is written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. Blue Lock was first serialised in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018.

Jujutsu Kaisen (8.5m copies)

Yuki Tsukumo in JJK S2 Ep22

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen sold 8.5 million copies in 2023. It has been serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since March 2018. So far, the popular manga series has 11 arcs, spanning 251 chapters, 47 episodes (anime adaptation), and one movie.

One Piece (7.1m copies)

One Piece Manga(@pewpiece/ X, formerly Twitter)

Coming in third place for 2023's best-selling manga series is One Piece, with 7.1 million copies in circulation. It is written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. One Piece has been serialized in Shueisha's shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump since July 1997. Its storyline revolves around Monkey D. Luffy's adventures with his Straw Hat Pirates crew.

Oshi No Ko (5.4m copies)

Oshi no Ko

Writer Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari's manga series Oshi No Ko sold 5.4 million copies in 2023. First serialised in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump in April 2020, it revolves around a doctor and his deceased patient, who were reborn as twins to a famous Japanese pop idol as they navigate the highs and lows of the Japanese entertainment industry.

Chainsaw Man (5.3m copies)

Chainsaw Man. (Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media)

Written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the Japanese manga series Chainsaw Man sold 5.3 million copies this year. Its premise follows an impoverished young man named Denjim whose body fuses with that of a dog-like devil named Pochita, giving him the ability to transform parts of his body into chainsaws.