Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5 release date, time and more

Mashle: Magic and Muscles has emerged as one of the most recent popular anime adaptations. It is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. It first debuted in 2023, with the first episode titled Mash Burnedead and the Body of the Gods. Shortly after the Season 1 Finale, a second season was announced as the comedy animated series received rave reviews online. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming Season 2, Episode 5: Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5 is set to be released on February 3(A-1 Pictures)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 5 release date and time

Mashle Season 2 Episode 5, which is titled Finn Ames and Friends, is scheduled to be released on Saturday, February 3 at 11:30 pm JST. However, the timing varies across different regions. You can check out the release date and time according to your timezone below:

Timezone Time Date Day PST 9 am February 3 Saturday CST 11 am February 3 Saturday EST 12 pm February 3 Saturday ACST 2:30 am February 4 Sunday

Where to watch Mashle Season 2 Episode 5?

The episode will first air in Japan across various TV networks like TOKYO MX and BS11. It will also be made available for streaming on Japanese websites like ABEMA and dAnime Store. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream Mashle Episode 5 online on Crunchyroll after a delay of 2 and a half hours. However, it is important to note that the anime streaming platform requires a subscription to watch Mashle and other anime.

What is Mashle: Magic and Muscles about?

The official synopsis for Mashle: Magic and Muscles reads, “In the magic realm, magic is everything—everyone can use it, and one’s social status is determined by their skill level. Deep in the forest, oblivious to the ways of the world, lives Mash. Thanks to his daily training, he’s become a fitness god, but he harbors a secret that could turn his life upside down—he can’t use magic! When he’s found out, rather than his life being over, he’s unexpectedly enrolled in magic school, where he must beat the competition!”