Solo Leveling voice actor coughs up blood while recording intense scene: Report

Amid Solo Leveling's soaring popularity, a recent report has left its fandom concerned. Based on a South Korean webcomic of the same name, the Solo Leveling anime series first premiered on January 6. With only two episodes released so far, animation studio A-1 Pictures has garnered praise for the latest anime. However, a voice actor reportedly coughed up blood while recording an intense scene. The news has stirred the internet, leaving fans worried about the cast member's health. Solo Leveling voice actor reportedly coughs up blood while recording(A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling voice actor coughs up blood amid intense scene

Shortly after the premiere of Solo Leveling, social media was abuzz with reports about voice actor Taito Ban reportedly coughing up blood while recording an intense scene involving loud screams. Captivated by the brilliant animation of the brand-new anime series, fans dug up a pre-release interview with director Shunsuke Nakashige.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In the interview, Nakashige highlighted the dedication of Solo Leveling's voice actors, explaining how Ban fully immersed himself in the scene during the recordings. It appears that Ban resorted to method acting to deliver a more authentic performance by resonating with his character, Jinwoo's emotions and overall mindset, per Otakukart.

Solo Leveling fans react to Taito Ban ‘coughing up blood’ while recording

While some fans have lauded the voice actor's efforts and his dedication to the series, many expressed their concerns about Ban pushing his voice to unhealthy extremities.

One Solo Leveling fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Coughing up blood? First I've ever heard of method voice acting.” Another fan appreciated Ban's dedication to his acting, saying, “I’m telling you Japanese VAs are on another level.”

However, one fan wished the actor a speedy recovery, saying, “I hope the VA heals his voice.” Yet another X, formerly Twitter user said, “That is terrifying and concerning, at least it paid off.” One more said, “May his voice get healed soon.”