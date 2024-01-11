Bucchigiri?! Episode 1: Release date, time, plot, where to watch and more

One of the final anime series of the winter 2024 season is MAPPA's upcoming action-comedy Bucchigiri?! Slated for a mid-January release, it is being directed by Hiroko Utsumi. As an original anime, Bucchigiri?! will introduce fresh new characters for Otakus across the world. Its script is being written by Blue Lock fame Taku Kishimoto. The series draws inspiration from Middle Eastern folklore, The Arabian Nights. Here's what to know ahead of its release: Bucchigiri?! is slated for a mid-January release

Bucchigiri?! Episode 1 release date and time

Ever since the series was first announced, Bucchigiri?!'s premiere date has been a hot topic of discussion. Its first episode is set to be released on Saturday, January 13, at 11:00 pm JST. As for other timezones, the anime series will premiere at 6:00 am PST, 9:00 am EST, and 2:00 pm GMT.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Where to watch Bucchigiri?!

Interested viewers can watch Bucchigiri Episode 1 on local networks like TV TOKYO in Japan. However, international audiences can catch the premiere on Crunchyroll around an hour after its official broadcast in Japan.

What is Bucchigiri?! about?

MAPPA's highly-anticipated upcoming anime series features a storyline with a blend of action and comedy, along with some mythical references. The synopsis for Bucchigiri?! on IMDb reads, “Araji Tomobishi gets caught up in battles among powerful individuals after reuniting with his former friend Mataka Asamine. Meanwhile, the shadow of a colossal demon appears...?!”

Moreover, Anime News Networks describes the plot of Bucchigiri?! as “Arajin Tomoshibi’s reunion with his old pal Matakara Asamine takes an unexpected turn when they stumble into a brawl with the toughest guys in town. And just when you thought things couldn’t get weirder, a colossal genie decides to drop in.”

Creators, cast, and crew of Bucchigiri?!

Joining hands with Utsumi and Kishimoto is Japanese composer Michiru Oshima, who is responsible for the series' soundtrack. The character design and development are being handled by Takahiro Kagami. The anime streaming giant, Crunchyroll has licensed the series. Additionally, the theme song for Bucchigiri?! is Sesame by Kroi.

Meanwhile, Bucchigiri?! characters and respective voice actors are: Arajin Tomoshibi (Genki Okawa), Senya (Masafumi Kobatake), Mahoro (Anna Nagase), Matakara Asamine (Yūsuke Hoshino), Kenichiro (Jiro Saito), Zabu (Yukihiro Nozuyama), Komao (Kappei Yamaguchi), Marito (Nozomu Sasaki), Outa (Ryōta Takeuchi), Jabashiri (Makoto Furukawa), Hagure (Shouta Hayama), and Akutaro (Chihiro Suzuki).