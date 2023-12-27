Winter 2024 anime season - All anime releases of January and where to watch them
The Winter 2024 anime lineup was announced with a mix of sequels and new series.
The Winter 2024 anime lineup is here, and it's packing a punch with a mix of sequels and new series that'll keep fans glued to their screens. Whether you're a seasoned anime enthusiast or just diving into the world of Japanese animation, we've got the scoop on the release schedule and where to catch all the action.
December 29:
Burn the Witch #0.8
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
January 1:
Fluffy Paradise
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
January 3:
Classroom of the Elite Season 3
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage (Season 2)
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Ishura Gushing Over Magical Girls
Where to watch: HIDIVE
January 4:
Chained Soldier
Where to watch: HIDIVE
My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered
Where to watch: HIDIVE
Delicious in Dungeon
Where to watch: Netflix
January 5:
Sasaki and Peeps
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The Demon Prince of Momochi House
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The Undead Unwanted Adventurer
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The Way of Pon
Where to watch: TBA
Chou Futsuu Ken Chiba Densetsu
Where to watch: TBA
Stick It on Around! Koinu
Where to watch: TBA
January 6:
Solo Leveling
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
A Sign of Affection
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Tales of Wedding Rings
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The Dangers in My Heart Season 2
Where to watch: HIDIVE
Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga
Where to watch: Aniplex
Kingdom Season 5
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids: A Tank with a Rare 9999 Resistance Skill Got Kicked from the Hero’s Party
Where to watch: TBA
January 7:
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Mr. Villain’s Day Off
Where to watch: TBA
January 8:
Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
High Card Season 2
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess
Where to watch: TBA
Synduality: Noir Part 2
Where to watch: TBA
January 9:
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Shaman King: Flowers
Where to watch: Netflix
January 10:
Metallic Rouge
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Sengoku Youko
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!
Where to watch: TBA
January 11:
Delusional Monthly Magazine
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The Witch and the Beast
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Meitou “Isekai no Yu” Kaitakuki: Around 40 Onsen Mania no Tensei Saki wa, Nonbiri Onsen Tengoku deshita
Where to watch: TBA
Yuuki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern
Where to watch: TBA
January 12:
Urusei Yatsura (2022) Season 2
Where to watch: HIDIVE
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash
Where to watch: TBA
Snack Basue
Where to watch: TBA
Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez
Where to watch: TBA
January 13:
Bucchigiri?!
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
January 14:
Meiji Gekken: 1874
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
The Fire Hunter Season 2
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Yami Shibai Season 12
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
Continuing favourites from Fall 2023:
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
When to watch: Fridays at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. PT
The Apothecary Diaries
Where to watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll
When to watch: Saturdays at 1:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. CT / 10:45 a.m. PT
One Piece
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
When to watch: Sundays at 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT / 2 a.m. PT
Undead Unluck
Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+
Shangri-La Frontier
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
When to watch: Sundays at 5:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. CT / 2:30 a.m PT
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
Where to watch: Crunchyroll
When to watch: Saturdays at 5 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. CT / 2 a.m. PT
Ragna Crimson
Where to watch: HIDIVE
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
Where to watch: Netflix