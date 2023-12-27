Winter 2024 anime season - All anime releases of January and where to watch them

The Winter 2024 anime lineup is here, and it's packing a punch with a mix of sequels and new series that'll keep fans glued to their screens. Whether you're a seasoned anime enthusiast or just diving into the world of Japanese animation, we've got the scoop on the release schedule and where to catch all the action. Winter 2024 anime lineup announced with a mix of sequels and new series.(A-1 Pictures)

December 29:

Burn the Witch #0.8

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

January 1:

Fluffy Paradise

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

January 3:

Classroom of the Elite Season 3

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki 2nd Stage (Season 2)

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Ishura Gushing Over Magical Girls

Where to watch: HIDIVE

January 4:

Chained Soldier

Where to watch: HIDIVE

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered

Where to watch: HIDIVE

Delicious in Dungeon

Where to watch: Netflix

January 5:

Sasaki and Peeps

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Undead Unwanted Adventurer

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Way of Pon

Where to watch: TBA

Chou Futsuu Ken Chiba Densetsu

Where to watch: TBA

Stick It on Around! Koinu

Where to watch: TBA

January 6:

Solo Leveling

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

A Sign of Affection

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Tales of Wedding Rings

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Dangers in My Heart Season 2

Where to watch: HIDIVE

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga

Where to watch: Aniplex

Kingdom Season 5

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Strongest Tank’s Labyrinth Raids: A Tank with a Rare 9999 Resistance Skill Got Kicked from the Hero’s Party

Where to watch: TBA

January 7:

7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy!

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Mr. Villain’s Day Off

Where to watch: TBA

January 8:

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy Season 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

High Card Season 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable!

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

‘Tis Time for “Torture,” Princess

Where to watch: TBA

Synduality: Noir Part 2

Where to watch: TBA

January 9:

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I’m Not the Demon Lord

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Shaman King: Flowers

Where to watch: Netflix

January 10:

Metallic Rouge

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Doctor Elise: The Royal Lady with the Lamp

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Sengoku Youko

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!

Where to watch: TBA

January 11:

Delusional Monthly Magazine

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Witch and the Beast

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Meitou “Isekai no Yu” Kaitakuki: Around 40 Onsen Mania no Tensei Saki wa, Nonbiri Onsen Tengoku deshita

Where to watch: TBA

Yuuki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern

Where to watch: TBA

January 12:

Urusei Yatsura (2022) Season 2

Where to watch: HIDIVE

The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash

Where to watch: TBA

Snack Basue

Where to watch: TBA

Cardfight!! Vanguard: Divinez

Where to watch: TBA

January 13:

Bucchigiri?!

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

January 14:

Meiji Gekken: 1874

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Fire Hunter Season 2

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Yami Shibai Season 12

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Continuing favourites from Fall 2023:

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

When to watch: Fridays at 11 a.m. ET / 10 a.m. CT / 8 a.m. PT

The Apothecary Diaries

Where to watch: Netflix and Crunchyroll

When to watch: Saturdays at 1:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. CT / 10:45 a.m. PT

One Piece

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

When to watch: Sundays at 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT / 2 a.m. PT

Undead Unluck

Where to watch: Hulu and Disney+

Shangri-La Frontier

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

When to watch: Sundays at 5:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. CT / 2:30 a.m PT

Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

When to watch: Saturdays at 5 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. CT / 2 a.m. PT

Ragna Crimson

Where to watch: HIDIVE

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Where to watch: Netflix