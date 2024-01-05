Solo Leveling Episode 1 - Release date and time, where to watch and more

The highly anticipated Solo Leveling anime, produced by A-1 Pictures, is set to premiere on January 6, 2024. Get ready for an action-packed adventure! New Solo Leveling anime trailer introduces protagonist Jinwoo and promises epic adventure.(A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling Episode 1 Release Date and Time:

Mark your calendars! Solo Leveling Episode 1 airs on January 6, 2024, at 6:00 PM JST (Japan Standard Time). For fans worldwide, it hits Crunchyroll at 4 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, 11 AM GMT, and 4:40 PM IST.

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode:

Catch all the excitement exclusively on Crunchyroll, the go-to streaming service for anime enthusiasts. Subscribe and dive into the world of Solo Leveling!

Season 1 introduces Shun Mizushino, the world's weakest hunter, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey filled with dungeons, magic, and monsters.

What to Expect from Solo Leveling Episode 1:

The first episode introduces Sung Jin-Woo, a seemingly weak hunter who gains isekai-like powers. Watch as he transforms from the weakest to the strongest hunter in a world filled with supernatural challenges.

What is Solo Leveling About:

Set in a world with dangerous dungeons, hunters with supernatural abilities face the challenge of conquering these dungeons to make a living. Solo Leveling follows the journey of Sung Jin-Woo, an unlikely hero in this perilous realm.

Solo Leveling cast and characters to look out for:

Sung Jinwoo/Shun Mizushino: Taito Ben (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)

Cha Hae-In/Shizuku Kosaka: Reina Ueda (Japanese) / Michelle Rojas (English)

Baek Yoonho/Kenta Morohishi: Hiroki Touchi (Japanese) / Christopher R Sabat (English)

Choi Jong-In/Shin Mogami: Daisuke Hirakawa (Japanese) / Ian Sinclair (English)

Go Gunhee/Kiyoomi Goto: Banjou Ginga (Japanese) / Kent Williams (English)

Woo Jinchui/Akira Inukai: Makoto Furukawa (Japanese) / SungWon Cho (English)

Solo Leveling trailer:

Excitement peaks with the release of Solo Leveling's thrilling trailer. Witness the visuals, the battles, and the epic music, setting the stage for a phenomenal anime experience.

Gear up for Solo Leveling's anime journey, an adventure that promises to dominate 2024 with its intense storyline, powerful characters, and exceptional animation!