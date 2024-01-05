Solo Leveling Episode 1 - Release date and time, where to watch and more
Solo Leveling Episode 1 airs on January 6, 2024, at 6:00 PM JST (Japan Standard Time) and hits Crunchyroll at different times worldwide.
The highly anticipated Solo Leveling anime, produced by A-1 Pictures, is set to premiere on January 6, 2024. Get ready for an action-packed adventure!
Solo Leveling Episode 1 Release Date and Time:
Mark your calendars! Solo Leveling Episode 1 airs on January 6, 2024, at 6:00 PM JST (Japan Standard Time). For fans worldwide, it hits Crunchyroll at 4 AM ET, 5 AM CT, 3 AM PT, 11 AM GMT, and 4:40 PM IST.
Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode:
Catch all the excitement exclusively on Crunchyroll, the go-to streaming service for anime enthusiasts. Subscribe and dive into the world of Solo Leveling!
Season 1 introduces Shun Mizushino, the world's weakest hunter, setting the stage for an extraordinary journey filled with dungeons, magic, and monsters.
What to Expect from Solo Leveling Episode 1:
The first episode introduces Sung Jin-Woo, a seemingly weak hunter who gains isekai-like powers. Watch as he transforms from the weakest to the strongest hunter in a world filled with supernatural challenges.
What is Solo Leveling About:
Set in a world with dangerous dungeons, hunters with supernatural abilities face the challenge of conquering these dungeons to make a living. Solo Leveling follows the journey of Sung Jin-Woo, an unlikely hero in this perilous realm.
Solo Leveling cast and characters to look out for:
Sung Jinwoo/Shun Mizushino: Taito Ben (Japanese) / Aleks Le (English)
Cha Hae-In/Shizuku Kosaka: Reina Ueda (Japanese) / Michelle Rojas (English)
Baek Yoonho/Kenta Morohishi: Hiroki Touchi (Japanese) / Christopher R Sabat (English)
Choi Jong-In/Shin Mogami: Daisuke Hirakawa (Japanese) / Ian Sinclair (English)
Go Gunhee/Kiyoomi Goto: Banjou Ginga (Japanese) / Kent Williams (English)
Woo Jinchui/Akira Inukai: Makoto Furukawa (Japanese) / SungWon Cho (English)
Solo Leveling trailer:
Excitement peaks with the release of Solo Leveling's thrilling trailer. Witness the visuals, the battles, and the epic music, setting the stage for a phenomenal anime experience.
Gear up for Solo Leveling's anime journey, an adventure that promises to dominate 2024 with its intense storyline, powerful characters, and exceptional animation!