Solo Leveling Episode 2 release date and time: Here's what we know so far

Solo Leveling is one of the most highly anticipated animes of the winter 2024 season. Written by Noboru Kimura, Solo Leveling anime is based on Chugong's web novel of the same name. Its first episode aired on Saturday, January 6 and was widely acclaimed. With the success of its premiere, fans are eagerly waiting for more. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming episode: Solo Leveling episode 1 aired on January 6

Solo Leveling Episode 2 release date and time

The second episode of the action-fantasy anime is set to release on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 12 am JST/7:00 am PST/9:00 am CST and 10:00 am EST.

Where to watch Solo Leveling Episode 2?

It will start broadcasting in Japan on national networks like Tokyo MX, GYT, GTV, BS11, CBC, and YTV at 12 am JST. However, international audiences can catch the episode on Crunchyroll after an hour delay.

What is Solo Leveling about?

According to Crunchyroll, the intro for Solo Leveling reads, “They say whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but that’s not the case for the world’s weakest hunter Sung Jinwoo. After being brutally slaughtered by monsters in a high-ranking dungeon, Jinwoo came back with the System, a program only he could see, that’s leveling him up in every way. Now, he’s inspired to discover the secrets behind his powers and the dungeon that spawned them.”

What to expect from the next episode?

While the first episode incorporated the chapters 1 to 3 of the original webtoon, Solo Leveling episode 2 is expected to adapt the next set of chapters, 4 to 7. As per the previews, the next episode will likely introduce fresh characters and elaborate Jin-Woo's character.