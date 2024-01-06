Mr. Villain's Day Off Episode 1: Release date, time, where to watch and more

The upcoming anime series Mr. Villian's Day Off is the winter 2024 season's one of the most highly anticipated shows. It is adapted from the namesake Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yuu Morikawa. Meanwhile, its anime adaptation is animated by SynergySP and Shin-Ei Animation. From release date and time to where to watch, here's what we know so far: Mr. Villian's Day Off anime series(YouTube)

When is Mr. Villian's Day Off releasing?

Mr. Villian's Day Off manga series was first serialized on the Pixiv website in December 2018. The comedy series has five Tankobon volumes. Its anime adaptation is slated for a January 2024 release.

Exact release date and time:

Episode 1 of Mr. Villian's Day Off is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2024, at 1:35 a.m. JST. It will air on TV Tokyo and other Japanese networks. However, it is expected to be released on January 7 in most countries at 11:35 p.m. EST. Moreover, it will be available for streaming after a 30-minute delay, with English subtitles, as announced on Mr. Villian's Day Off's official website.

Where to watch Mr. Villian's Day Off?

Japanese audiences can catch the premiere networks like Tokyo TV, Osaka TV (January 9 at 2 a.m. JST), BS Nippon TV (January 14 at 11 p.m. JST), and AT-X. Meanwhile, fans can stream the English-subtitled version of the episodes online on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video on January 14. However, it is important to note that streaming services are available in select regions only.

What is Mr. Villian's Day Off about?

According to Manga UP!, a platform which digitally publishes the manga's official English version, the synopsis for Mr. Villian's Day Off reads:

“An Evil Organization from another planet is trying to take over Earth. An extraterrestrial from that organization named the ‘General’ tirelessly fights against Earth's defenders every single day in a battle of life and death! However, today is his day off.”

Who are the cast and crew behind Mr. Villian's Day Off?

The anime adaptation of Mr. Villian's Day Off is being directed by Yoshinori Odaka at studios Shin-Ei Animation and SynergySP. Japanese-American Violinist Midori Gotō is behind the series composition, with music by Nobuaki Nobusawa. Meanwhile, animation director Tomomi Shimazaki is responsible for the character designs.

According to Crunchyroll, the cast for the anime series, as of now, is:

Shintaro Asanuma (General), Soma Saito (Rooney), Yuichi Nakamura (Trigger), Hiiro Ishibashi (Akatsuki Red), Takuya Eguchi (Soten Blue), Ai Kakuma (Shinonome Pink), Hibiku Yamamura (Sora and Mugi), and Yuichiro Umehara (Yoiyami Black).