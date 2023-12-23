Minus 31: A Gripping Murder Mystery Unfolds in Pratik Moitro's Film, Now on Amazon Prime Video!

ATK HT Image

New Delhi [India], December 23: In a cinematic journey veering away from the well-trodden pandemic narratives, director Pratik Moitro takes audiences on a riveting exploration of the underground music scene during the COVID-19 lockdown with his film, "Minus 31: The Nagpur Files."

Released nationwide on July 21, 2023, "Minus 31" made its mark in theaters, earning accolades for its unique narrative. Now, following its theatrical success, the film has made its way onto Amazon Prime Video, captivating audiences with its enthralling tale.

Starring a talented ensemble cast including Rucha Inamdar, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Sharma, Kaam Bhaari, Jaya Bhattacharya, Santosh Juvekar, Nisha Dhar, Shivankit Parihar, Ruturaj Wankhede, and Debashish Naha, "Minus 31" delves into a gripping murder mystery set against the backdrop of the underground music world during the pandemic.

Critics have lauded the film for its slow-burn thriller approach, coupled with an unconventional use of hip-hop music throughout. Directed by Pratik Moitro and written by Charulata Maitra, the film is produced by OrangePixel Studios, co-produced by Nisheeta Keni and Karan Konde with Anubhav KR and Kartik Pangare serving as associate producers. Distribution is handled by Dragon Water Films.

Shot by Sulabh Bangale, the film's music is crafted by Udayan Dharmadhikari, while editing is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

"Minus 31" made its Prime Video debut on December 16, 2023, captivating audiences with its unique storyline and standout performances. The film's exploration of the underground music scene amidst the pandemic promises an engaging and suspenseful viewing experience for audiences worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)