Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reveals his plan to reset international career after early setback

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has admitted that his fledgling international career has already brought “plenty of ups and downs” as the 15-year-old prepares for an opportunity to restart against Zimbabwe at a venue where he created history only four months ago. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the 4th T20I against England. (ANI Pic Service)

The teenage opener is expected to feature in India’s three-match T20I series in Harare, beginning on Thursday, after enduring a difficult introduction to senior international cricket during the tour of England.

Sooryavanshi made scores of 14, 13 and 15 across three innings as India suffered a 0-4 series defeat. The youngster also found the considerable pace and experience of Jofra Archer difficult to negotiate, falling to the England fast bowler twice.

However, Sooryavanshi will now return to considerably happier surroundings. Harare was the scene of his stunning 175 off 80 balls against England in the Under-19 World Cup final four months ago, an innings that powered India to the title and further underlined his status as one of the country’s most exciting young batters.

Speaking in an interaction published by BCCI.tv, Sooryavanshi said returning to the same venue in senior India colours carried special significance.

“Harare is a very memorable ground for me. Four months ago, we played the Under-19 World Cup here and won it. Representing India is everyone’s dream, so it is a very special moment,” Sooryavanshi said.

“Returning and playing at the same wonderful ground where we created history four months ago feels completely different. We will enjoy it.”

‘There have been plenty of ups and downs’: Sooryavanshi The Bihar batter also reflected candidly on the dramatic changes he has experienced over the past four months, from becoming an Under-19 World Cup hero to facing the scrutiny that followed his first failures at senior level.

“There have been plenty of ups and downs over the last four months. But that is part of cricket, and such things will continue to happen in life,” he said. “I will keep following the same process and give my hundred per cent to the team.”

Sooryavanshi believes his previous experience in Harare could help him understand the surfaces and conditions better during the upcoming series. “I gained a good understanding of the pitches and conditions here the last time. I will try to apply that knowledge in the matches and perform well,” he said. “I have played two matches at this ground, and both went very well. I will now try to carry that forward.”