One Piece episode 1090 release date: Here's what we know so far

The long-running anime series One Piece has emerged as one of the most-watched series ever. Based on Eiichiro Oda's manga series of the same name, it first premiered in 1999. Since then, over 1000 episodes have aired, captivating fans with the exhilarating adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, Straw Hat Pirates. The upcoming episode will finally reveal to the audiences the highly-anticipated Egghead Island. As fans eagerly await the release of episode 1090, here's what we know so far: One Piece episode 1090 to reveal the Egghead Island(YouTube)

When is One Piece episode 1090 releasing?

Fans were left wanting more after Bonney warned the Straw Hats about a bigger threat in the previous episode, 1089, which aired on Sunday, January 7. Anticipation builds with the next episode set to release in less than a week. One Piece Episode 1090 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, January 14, at 9:30 am JST and on Saturday, January 13, at 4:30 pm PST.

Where to watch One Piece episode 1090?

Japanese audiences can catch the broadcast on local TV networks. Meanwhile, international fans can stream One Piece episode 1090 on Crunchyroll shortly after it airs in Japan. Viewers can also watch the episode on Funimation. However, the platform takes longer to release episodes.

Egghead Island will finally be revealed

Assuming the Straw Hats journey through the rough seas turns out to be successful, fans will finally witness the titular destination of the latest arc, the Egghead Island. Based on the previews of episode 1090, it is highly probable that the pirates will reach their destination. The latest teaser, which has been released ahead of the episode, gives fans a glimpse into what the island will look like. The teaser, titled, “A New Island! Future Island Egghead” shows the crew coming face to face with a scary shark with red eyes.