Want to work with Eiichiro Oda for One Piece? You should be ready to ‘die for it’

Eiichiro Oda, the mastermind behind the iconic One Piece manga, has been steering the ship of Straw Hat Pirates for decades, creating a vast and captivating world. Eiichiro Oda's commitment to One Piece revealed through anecdotes and involvement in live-action adaptation(Eiichiro Oda)

Behind the scenes: Editors in the Grand Line

Oda's creative journey isn't a solo voyage; he has a crew of editors who contribute to the series. One memorable anecdote reveals the extreme dedication Oda expects from his editors.

Live-action adventures: Oda's executive role

Beyond the manga, Oda took on the role of Executive Producer for Netflix's live-action adaptation of One Piece. His involvement emphasizes his commitment to preserving the essence of the Straw Hat crew.

Tony Tony Chopper's Netflix debuts

Oda's recent confirmation of One Piece's live-action second season not only excited fans but hinted at the arrival of Tony Tony Chopper, the lovable reindeer doctor, in the series.

"Be Prepared to Die for One Piece": Oda's extreme devotion

Former One Piece editor, Kawashima, revealed a jaw-dropping statement from Oda when they first met. Oda urged editors to "be prepared to die for One Piece," underlining the creator's unwavering dedication to his craft.

Oda's pledge: Health over everything

Oda's commitment extends beyond work; he assured editors that if they compromise their health due to overwork, he would take care of their families financially. A testament to the toll the creation of One Piece has taken on its creator.

The Egghead Arc and beyond:

As the anime unfolds the Egghead Arc, manga readers anticipate the final saga's challenges for Luffy and his crew. Oda's dedication has set the bar high, especially after the monumental Wano Arc.