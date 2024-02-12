Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 release date, time and more

Gather around, anime fans! Another episode of Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 is on the way. The anime series, which first premiered in 2023, is based on Japanese manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Hajime Kōmoto. Ahead of the release of Episode 6, here's what you need to know: Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 continues the Divine Visionary Candidate Exam(X)

Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6 release date and time

Mashle Season 2 Episode 6 is set to release on Saturday, February 17, at 11:30 pm JST. It was originally scheduled to be released on Saturday, February 10, but was pushed back by a week due to special programming in lieu of Valentine's Day. The release date and time for international audiences vary across different time zones.

Time Zone Time Day Date PST 9 am Saturday February 17 CST 11 am Saturday February 17 EST 12 pm Saturday February 17 GMT 5 pm Saturday February 17 ACST 2:30 am Sunday February 18

Where to watch Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6?

The upcoming episode will first be broadcast on Japanese TV networks like BS11 and TOKYO MX, among others. Viewers in Japan can also watch the episode on online viewing platforms like ABEMA and dAnime Store. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a delay of 2 hours and 30 minutes. However, it is important to note that the streaming platform requires a subscription.

What to expect from Mashle: Magic and Muscles Season 2 Episode 6?

Fans can expect to see Mash and Finn's confrontation with other Divine Visionary Selection Exam candidates in the upcoming episode. Amid the current arc, the next episode is also likely to shed more light on Mash's opponents, like Margarette. With the stakes at an all-time high, fans can also expect the plot of the story to incorporate more twists and turns.

What is Mashle: Magic and Muscles about?

The synopsis for the fantasy-action anime series, according to Crunchyroll, reads, “This is a world of magic. This is a world in which magic is casually used by everyone. In a deep, dark forest in this world of magic, there is a boy who is singlemindedly working out. His name is Mash Burnedead, and he has a secret. He can’t use magic.”

“All he wanted was to live a quiet life with his family, but people suddenly start trying to kill him one day and he somehow finds himself enrolled in Magic School. There, he sets his sights on becoming a “Divine Visionary,” the elite of the elite. Will his ripped muscles work against the best and brightest of the wizarding world? The curtain rises on this off-kilter magical fantasy in which the power of being jacked crushes any spell!”