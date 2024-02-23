Blue Lock Manga Chapter 253 release date: Regional time zones, where to read, and more
Blue Lock Chapter 253 releasing on February 28, 2024, promises intense footballing action as Yoichi Isagi faces tough opponents.
Gear up for the next chapter of footballing intensity! Blue Lock's highly anticipated Chapter 253 is set to arrive on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024. In the previous chapter, Tabito Karasu recovered the loose ball and passed it back to Charles Chevalier. As there have been no announcements of breaks, readers can expect the upcoming chapter to follow the manga's weekly release schedule. Eager fans are ready to witness the ongoing battle for the top striker spot, with the previous chapter leaving them on the edge of their seats.
Blue Lock Manga Chapter 253 release date
Blue Lock Chapter 253 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at midnight JST.
Blue Lock Manga Chapter 253 release for US audience
While American readers can access Chapter 253 on Kodansha's K Manga website at the scheduled release time, international fans will need to consider the time zone differences in their respective locations to determine the exact availability.
Blue Lock Chapter 253 release date and time in different regions
- Central European Time (CET): 4 pm on Tuesday, February 27
- Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm on Tuesday, February 27
- Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 am on Tuesday, February 27
- Central Standard Time (CST): 9 am on Tuesday, February 27
- Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3 pm on Tuesday, February 27
- Australian Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am on Wednesday, February 28
- Philippine Standard Time (PST): 11 pm on Tuesday, February 27
- Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7 am on Tuesday, February 27
Blue Lock chapter 253, what to expect
In the upcoming Blue Lock Chapter 253, Yoichi Isagi is expected to grapple with overcoming his fierce opponents. Even though he uses his "meta-vision," he can't predict Paris X Gen's moves. This makes us wonder if his metavision isn't fully honed or if the Paris X Gen players are just that skilled. The upcoming edition will also spotlight Master Striker Noel Noa striking a significant deal. The Japanese manga series penned by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura is one of the best-selling mangas.