Blue Lock Manga Chapter 253 release date: Regional time zones, where to read, and more

Gear up for the next chapter of footballing intensity! Blue Lock's highly anticipated Chapter 253 is set to arrive on Wednesday, February 28th, 2024. In the previous chapter, Tabito Karasu recovered the loose ball and passed it back to Charles Chevalier. As there have been no announcements of breaks, readers can expect the upcoming chapter to follow the manga's weekly release schedule. Eager fans are ready to witness the ongoing battle for the top striker spot, with the previous chapter leaving them on the edge of their seats. Blue Lock fans, brace for more soccer action as season 2 of soccer madness is confirmed.(8bit)

Blue Lock Manga Chapter 253 release date

Blue Lock Chapter 253 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at midnight JST.

Blue Lock Manga Chapter 253 release for US audience

While American readers can access Chapter 253 on Kodansha's K Manga website at the scheduled release time, international fans will need to consider the time zone differences in their respective locations to determine the exact availability.

Blue Lock Chapter 253 release date and time in different regions

Central European Time (CET): 4 pm on Tuesday, February 27

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm on Tuesday, February 27

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 am on Tuesday, February 27

Central Standard Time (CST): 9 am on Tuesday, February 27

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3 pm on Tuesday, February 27

Australian Central Standard Time (ACST): 12:30 am on Wednesday, February 28

Philippine Standard Time (PST): 11 pm on Tuesday, February 27

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7 am on Tuesday, February 27

Blue Lock chapter 253, what to expect

In the upcoming Blue Lock Chapter 253, Yoichi Isagi is expected to grapple with overcoming his fierce opponents. Even though he uses his "meta-vision," he can't predict Paris X Gen's moves. This makes us wonder if his metavision isn't fully honed or if the Paris X Gen players are just that skilled. The upcoming edition will also spotlight Master Striker Noel Noa striking a significant deal. The Japanese manga series penned by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura is one of the best-selling mangas.