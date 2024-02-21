Jujutsu Kaisen manga: Here's why JJK Chapter 252 won't be releasing this week

Jujutsu Kaisen is undoubtedly one of the most famous manga series of all time. The dark fantasy Shonen manga has been written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It was first serialised in the Weekly Shōnen Jump in March 2018 and has 25 tankōbon volumes as of January 2024. After the intense showdown between Yuta and the King of Curses in the previous chapter, fans have been left wanting more. However, this week, JJK chapter 252 won't be released. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 252 will not be releasing this week

Why is there no JJK Chapter 252 this week?

In Chapter 251, JJK fans saw the final scene ending with a cliffhanger as Maki slashed Sukuna with her Soul Split Katana. With the King of Curses left impaled, the anticipation for the next chapter is increasing each day. Though the chapter mostly focused on Yuta, Yuji, and Rika, emphasis was also put on Megumi, who is filled with despair because of Sukuna.

Maki's surprise entry has left fans awaiting the arrival of Chapter 252. However, much to the fans' dismay, the new chapter has been delayed. The new release date is set for March 3, as it will not be included in the 13th issue, which is scheduled to be released on February 25.

While there is no official confirmation as to why the chapter has been delayed, it could be due to the creator, Akutami's schedule. Meanwhile, there is no break for the magazine as of now.

The Japanese mangaka is known to take brief hiatuses every three weeks like fellow illustrators. Since Chapters 249, 250, and 251 were released consistently, Akutami may have decided to postpone the release date for 252.

Fans upset as JJK Chapter 252 delayed

Although fans are accustomed to delays, the news about JJK Chapter 252 left many upset. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “So theres a 50/50 chance that my birthday will be ruined.” Another fan said, “We finally get to see maki then a 2 week break.” Yet another said, “I’m glad he’s getting to rest. Good run for feb.”