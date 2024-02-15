JJK Chapter 251 Full Leaks: Yuta and Yuji brutally attack Sukuna, Maki unleashes Soul Splitter Katana

In the previous chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, fans saw Yuta using Sukuna's Cursed Technique against him, much to his surprise. As the chapter ended on a cliffhanger, anticipation around what would happen next reached an unprecedented high. As we inch closer towards the release of JJK Chapter 251, plot leaks and raw scans have surfaced on social media. Here's what fans can expect to see in the upcoming chapter, which is filled with intense moments: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 full plot leaks have surfaced on social media(MAPPA)

How did Yuta copy Sukuna's Cursed Technique?

Yuta shocked both readers and the King of Curses himself when he copied Sukuna's Cursed Technique and used it against him in JJK Chapter 250. In continuation with the previous issue, Chapter 251 begins with Yuta explaining how he accomplished this feat.

According to the raw scans leaked by a reliable source on X, formerly Twitter, Yuta reveals that “he copied Sukuna's CT by using the last remaining Sukuna finger.” Following this, Yuta, along with Yuji, get into an intense battle with the King of Curses. The leaks add that Yuji is “highly determined to end everything” given that it is his final chance.

Yuji, Rika and Yuta's combat with Sukuna

Fans have already witnessed Yuji's incomprehensible strength as he shook Sukuna's soul with his punches in the last issue. Similarly, in JJK Chapter 251, Yuji continues his gruelling battle with Sukuna and “even spits blood on his face.” The leaks add that Yuji then tells himself that it is his “last chance” to defeat the King of Curses and “bring back Megumi.”

Meanwhile, Rika “slams down” Sukuna as Yuji lands a kick on him. At this moment, Sukuna realises that “his CE output and control” over Megumi's body has become “pretty dull.” The leaks further add that as a counterattack, Sukuna disables Hollow Wisker Basket and then prepares to unleash World Cutting Slash. However, Yuji and Yuta already predicted Sukuna's next move. The duo continued to attack the King of Curses and, amidst that, tried to tie him up.

Yuta slashes Sukuna's arm, Yuji leads a bloody explosion

Upon noticing Sukuna getting weaker after their combined attacks, Yuta rips off one of his arms. Meanwhile, Yuji makes the blood that he spit on Sukuna's face explode. The chapter then delves into flashbacks, where Yuji narrates that “souls can be combined” but can never merge entirely. Yuji then becomes sure of the possibility of waking Megumi up.

Sukuna burns after Yuta activates Angels Cursed Technique- Maxim Output: Jacob's Ladder. Yuji then punches Sukuna and yells, “Wake up, Fushiguro.” However, Yuji's attempts to wake Megumi were far from fruitful, as he lost his will to live. Yuji can hear Megumi repeatedly saying, “I don't care anymore.” Sukuna then attacks the trio with World Cutting Slash.

However, in a great turn of events, Maki enters the battle and pierces him with her Soul Splitter Katana. The leaks add, “Narrator criticises Sukuna saying for falling for the surprise attack by Maki. It's a common practice among Jujutsu Sorcerers & a mediocre plan which could've been easily avoidable by Sukuna.”

The editor's comment at the end of the chapter reads, “A THURST (OF SWORD) FROM A DEMON WITH NO CURSED ENERGY.”