Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251: Did Sukuna kill Yuta?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 became a raving topic of discussion on the internet even before the manga entry was officially released on February 19, 2024, at 12 AM JST. As JJK 251 spoilers leaked online, heart-rending visuals revealed the upcoming disastrous results of the mighty showdown between Sukuna and Yuta. Conversations on the now-released chapter on Shueisha's MANGAPlus erupted interest in the possible dark future awaiting Yuta Okkotsu ahead. Jujutsu Kaisen 251 (Manga Plus by Shueisha)

From Megumi losing his will to live to Yuji making contact with his soul, the leaked visuals initiated an unmatched uproar. However, what attracted the most noise were the speculations about the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 protagonist's well-being. “Yuta dead”, “Yuta not dead”, and so on agitated comments made it to X (formerly Twitter), where fans are still weighing the odds of what happened to Okkotsu at the end of the 251st chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251: Sukuna vs Yuta

The leaked scans provided a good look at how severely injured Yuta was after he was hit by Sukuna's World Cutting Slash, which also brought the unexpected end of the beloved Satoru Gojo earlier. Many fans consider that for Yuji to be pulled into the battle, Yuta's fall was a means to the end. While that seems to be what this JKK manga chapter has led to, one can't help but wonder if Yuta is just badly hurt or dead.

Using the power of domain expansion to his advantage, Yuta fought valiantly against Sukuna. He even got to pull one of Sukuna's abilities against him. Yuta was keen on injuring Sukuna to the extent that it would weaken his hold over Megumi. However, things went sideways once Sukuna recovered and treated Yuta to his most potent weapon, the World Cutting Slash.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga Chapter 251: Is Yuta dead?

The hazardous hit has definitely struck Yuta. It appears that his arm and chest have taken deep cuts, with the possibility of the deep slice even damaging his back. The visuals are still unclear. Perhaps a different angle to the scene would help reveal the truth. For now, we're at the disposal of mere conjecture.

Regardless of what has truly happened, this is not something he can recover from quickly. Therefore, we can count him out of the fight. Moreover, with his ring-wearing hand now incapacitated, it's implied that he can't rely on his cursed technique. Nevertheless, it's quite likely that he's still alive. Firstly, such an underwhelming end to this iconic character isn't sufficient. Then, another approach to the picture has the fans pulling reverse psychology to their rescue.

Some JJK fans have highlighted Yuji being in the vicinity, which means the attack should've also struck him down. However, the author won't dare pull that sacrilegious move. So, Yuta has to be alive, too.

Another X user tweeted: “yuta is not dead but he can't fight anymore, it'll be maki + yuji vs sukuna in the next chapter of jjk”.

On the other hand, a third perspective has the fans considering that Sukuna was already too weak to pull off his ultimate slash. This could mean that Yuta was merely hit by an ordinary attack and not the death-affirming strike.

Now, we wait for the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 252 on Sunday, March 3, to find out what really happened to Yuta.