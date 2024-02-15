JJK 251 release date and time: What to expect from Yuta-Yuji vs Sukuna showdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 release date is inching closer day by day. The previous entry opened the brutal fight sequence that pit Yuta and Yuji against the King of Curses. Series editor Junya Fukuda has no plans to take things slow and calm the scene down. The upcoming issue will channel the same fierce intensity as last week's. Picking up the nail-biting cliffhanger that left things mid-action, the new chapter will continue the untamed showdown, raising further questions in return. Here's what you need to know about the next chapter at the end of this week. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is nominated at this year's Anime Trending Awards.(AniTrendz)

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 251 release date

JJK 251 is slated to release on Monday, February 19, at 12 AM JST. The release date and time depend on your location. Different regions have a separate release window. Find the premiere timings for your timezone below:

Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 7 AM Pacific Standard Time

Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 10 AM Eastern Standard Time

Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 3 PM Greenwich Mean Time

Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 4 PM Central European Time

Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 8:30 PM Indian Standard Time

Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 11 PM Philippine Standard Time

Monday, February 19, 2024, at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time

Monday, February 19, 2024 at 1:30 AM Australia Central Time

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen manga Chapter 251

The upcoming chapter can be found on the official websites of the following sources: Viz Media, Shueisha's MANGAPlus or Shueishe's Shonen Jump+ app. The former website sources let fans read the new issue for free. However, the app requires a paid subscription to read the JJK manga releases.

What to expect from JJK Chapter 251?

The newly leaked information on the internet spilt the beans on the next chapter's focus. With Yuta and Yuji going up against Sukuna, the next chapter promises yet another action-packed storyline.

Previously, Yuta found a way to evolve and imitiate Sukuna's Cursed Technique. While JJK Chapter 250 showed him using it against the King of Curses, the forthcoming issue will have him divulge how he managed to pull off this feat. Once he does that, Yuta and Yuji will jump into a high-octane, action-filled battle with Sukuna. Yuji's determination “to end everything” will peak this time.

With this being his last opportunity to triumph over Sukuna and “bring back Megumi”, Yuji will do whatever it takes, even if it requires him to “spit blood” on the King of Curses' face.

On the other hand, Sukuna won't just silently entertain all these attacks on himself. He will try his own hand at counter-attacks to get the better of the duo. Will Yuji and Yuta allow him to take the lead?

If there's anything more important for Yuji than serving the taste of defeat to Sukuna, it's waking Megumi. Some flashbacks are expected to take centre stage and address the matter at hand. Moreover, fans can also expect a surprise attack from Maki. The leaks even confirm the editor's closing comments for the chapter: “A THURST (OF SWORD) FROM A DEMON WITH NO CURSED ENERGY.”