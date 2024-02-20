JJK Chapter 252: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular manga series of all time. It is written and illustrated by Japanese manga artist Gege Akutami. Fans saw Yuta, Yuji, and others taking devastating blows from Sukuna. However, there is still some hope due to Maki's last-minute attack using her Split Soul Katana. As the anticipation around the next chapter increases, here's all we know so far: The release date for JJK Chapter 252 is finally confirmed

JJK Chapter 252 release date and time

Although no concrete spoilers are available yet, luckily for fans, the official release date for Chapter 252 is confirmed. The next chapter is scheduled to be released on Monday, March 4, at 12 am JST. However, the exact timing varies across different regions, you can check out yours below:

Timezone Time Date Day PST 7 am March 3 Sunday CST 9 am March 3 Sunday EST 10 am March 3 Sunday GMT 3 pm March 3 Sunday ACST 1:30 am March 4 Monday

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen manga?

Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen manga on official sources like Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump Plus. However, it is important to note that the former two sources are free to read, while the latter requires a subscription to read the chapters.

When will the spoilers for JJK 252 be released?

Unfortunately for fans, there are no spoilers available from verifiable sources. The leaks and raw scans are usually uploaded on social media, X, formerly Twitter, in particular, about two to three days before the release date.

What to expect from JJK Chapter 252?

Since the last chapter has raised doubt among fans whether Yuta has died to not, Chapter 252 will likely provide a revelation for the same. Moreover, the chapter is also expected to shine more light on how devastating of a blow Maki unleashed on Sukuna in the previous chapter. Some speculative theories also suggest that Maki would be able to release Megumi's soul from Sukuna's captivity given the profound abilities of her katana.